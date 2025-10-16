  • home icon
MiLaysia Fulwiley appears to take thinly-veiled dig at Dawn Staley while explaining why she chose Kim Mulkey and LSU

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 16, 2025 12:51 GMT
Earlier this year, MiLaysia Fulwiley left Dawn Staley's South Carolina squad to join the LSU Tigers. This move came as a bit of a shock, as Fulwiley was leaving the mentorship of one of the most decorated coaches in women's basketball today.

While Fulwiley's transfer announcement was made in late April, she made some incendiary comments that drew basketball fans' attention on Wednesday.

"I just wanted to go to a program that was also in the SEC. I didn't want to leave the SEC," Fulwiley said at a media availability. "I also want to go to a program where I can still compete for a national championship and still play for a great coach, a coach that kinda knows that they're doing."
That last part is sure to get netizens buzzing for days, as Fulwiley was strongly implying that Staley's coaching acumen is questionable at best.

Though Fulwiley was part of the South Carolina squad that won the 2024 national title, she has played relatively limited minutes under Staley's watch. In each of her two seasons with the Gamecocks, the 20-year-old guard averaged no more than 19 minutes per game.

Despite her limited playing time, the former five-star recruit remained steady in her nightly production, putting up 11.7 points on 43.1% shooting from the field in her two seasons. It's possible, however, that Fulwiley is looking for a bigger role on another championship-contending team.

That role could be well on her way as LSU coach Kim Mulkey draws up plans to maximize Fulwiley's talent. It will be interesting, then, to see whether Fulwiley will be available to compete against her former team when South Carolina and LSU meet for the first time in February.

"She's a joy to coach": Kim Mulkey comments on MiLaysia Fulwiley fitting into LSU system

As for Mulkey, she has expressed her delight thus far to coach Fulwiley. As per a Tweet by reporter Cory Diaz, the LSU head coach has been happy to see Fulwiley adapting to her new role.

"We're asking her to learn the point. If we get her to even-keel level where she's comfortable, those are three skills players on the perimeter," Mulkey said. "She's a joy to coach. I've never coached a kid that smiles so much. She's just happy."

The Tigers roster, which is led by star player Flau'Jae Johnson, is set to get a boost from the expanding skill set of Fulwiley.

