Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson made headlines after opening up a new basketball court for the North Las Vegas Boys & Girls Club this Friday. During her time on the new court, Wilson interacted with her fans and organized a skills contest for them as well. The winners got to take home basketballs signed by Wilson herself.

Speaking on what she hopes to achieve through this court, Wilson said:

“Just giving them an opportunity to dream, let this be a vehicle to their dreams or their goals.”

Wilson teamed up with her foundation and NBA2k to surprise the kids at James Clubhouse in Southern Nevada. Along with a brand new hardwood, the Boys and Girls Club gym also received a new digital scoreboard. A'ja added:

“If a kid leaves here and is like, ‘I just want to play basketball again another day,’ or if someone felt like they weren’t good enough and they leave here saying, ‘I can be my true self and be good,’ I am so happy with that, whether I touch one heart or 200.”

Wilson, who is worth $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, was stellar for the Las Vegas Aces last season. She started 38 games during the regular season, recording 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

She also won the MVP for her solid contributions throughout the year. She led the Aces to the second seed in the Western Conference (27-13).

Unfortunately, Wilson and Co. were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs after losing to the New York Liberty. But the 28-year-old has made sure that she makes a positive impact on the community, even if she failed to bring home the Championship this year.

A'ja Wilson and the Aces will have the second most nationally televized games in 2025

The WNBA released its national television schedule on Friday. A'ja Wilson and the Aces will have 33 out of their 44 games on national television.

They only trail Caitlin Clark’s Fever, who will get 41 games nationally broadcasted. The New York Liberty, who are the defending champions, are third with 32 games.

However, the Aces lost Kelsey Plum during the offseason, who was a key player for the team alongside Wilson, recording 17.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in 38 appearances. This might impact their output this season.

She will now be replaced by Jewell Loyd, who averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists last season. On paper, Loyd seems like an upgrade, but it is yet to be seen how she'll fit in with Wilson.

Plum had a great tandem with Wilson, considering the two played together for six seasons. That will be hard to replace.

But things could turn out to be good for the Aces if Loyd can replicate her numbers with the Seattle Storm.

