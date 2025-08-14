"Mine is like sexier": Paige Bueckers goes back and forth on girlfriend Azzi Fudd's shot being 'prettier' in comparison 

Paige Bueckers and her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, sat down for a one-on-one conversation for Instagram's "Close Friends Only" podcast. They discussed aspects of their relationship and basketball in the episode, which was released on Thursday. The two jumped into on-court stuff early into the sitdown when Fudd asked Bueckers whose jumpshot was prettier.

Ad

Bueckers was quick to admit that most would consider her partner's shot as better looking. However, the Dallas Wings star wasn't in agreement with the consensus. Here's what Bueckers replied:

"Everybody's gonna say yours but mine isn't ugly. Mine's like pretty, I got that little like woop woop." (0:53 onwards)

Fudd replied, saying it's "pretty," but hers was still "prettier."

"I wouldn't necessarily say that yours is prettier," Bueckers said. "Like you're so compact and like, ... Everything has to be perfect. Like, me, I'm shooting one leg, side faders ... stepback. Yours is always like, shoulders square, feet square, elbow in, hip square, follow through."

Ad

Trending

After Fudd continued to disagree, Bueckers added:

"Yours is like prettier, but mine's like sexier."

The former Huskies teammates had different shooting motions, but neither struggled with scoring efficiently. Paige Bueckers had a career 53.1% field goal shooting percentage, including 42.3% from deep. Meanwhile, Azzi Fudd has shot 47.4% and 43.6% from deep.

Paige Bueckers has brought her efficiency to the WNBA

Paige Bueckers is enjoying a solid rookie season in the WNBA. One of the major reasons she's stood out is her scoring ability. Bueckers has been efficient, shooting 45.2% from the floor. While her 3-point shot is not as consistent (32.6%), Bueckers' jumper inside the arc has been on target more often than not.

Most rookies struggle with getting to their spots, but Bueckers and her ability to make tough shots because of the unpredictable shooting motion have helped her. In 26 appearances, she's averaging 18.4 points. She also boasts the longest active streak of scoring at least 10 points and has yet to have a single-digit scoring game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More