Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve quips about WNBA players playing in Unrivaled: "It was terrific" 

A little over a month past the conclusion of its inaugural season, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled has drawn the attention of many, including Collier's coach. Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve had plenty of positive words for the league following its first season.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Reeve expressed her praise for the new professional women's league.

"It was terrific," Reeve said of Unrivaled. "I don't know if the players really understood what they were getting themselves into with the full-court three-on-three... But the pace in which things happened, I know all of us coaches were certainly thrilled that opportunity was there for them... The way in which business wise and basketball that they impacted the W, I think we will look back on."

Reeve touched on her excitement for several of her players to be ready for the season after playing in Unrivaled. Lynx stars Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman will enter the preseason in basketball shape after suiting up in the 3x3 league.

Minnesota Lynx to take on Chicago Sky in first preseason matchup

The WNBA season is just around the corner and teams around the league are gearing up for the start of the 2025 campaign. For the Minnesota Lynx, they're coming off their first WNBA Finals run since 2017, when Minnesota took down the LA Sparks in five games.

Minnesota will kick off its 2025 season with a preseason matchup versus Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. The Lynx dominated Chicago during their regular-season series a year ago, winning all three matchups versus the Sky by a point differential of 30 points over their three wins.

The Minnesota Lynx finished the regular season with a Western Conference-best 30-10 record on their way to the finals, taking down the Phoenix Mercury and the Connecticut Sun during their playoff run. Minnesota ultimately suffered a 3-2 series loss versus the New York Liberty in the finals, but were led by a memorable postseason run from Napheesa Collier.

