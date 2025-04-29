Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve shares honest thoughts on WNBA preseason games getting screen time

Cheryl Reeve and the Minnesota Lynx will be back in action on Tuesday when they face the Chicago Sky to open up preseason basketball ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

The difference this year when it comes to the preseason is that the WNBA will be airing league games before the start of the regular season. On Tuesday, Reeve told reporters that live preseason games are a step in the right direction for the league,

“I think last year," Reeve said, "this time, when the preseason games started and the level of enthusiasm from our fans wanting so watch preseason basketball… the league saw that there was an appetite for that and so it’s a nice evolution for the league.”

"We know that our fans for a long time have wanted this so I'm glad that we're able to give it to them," Reeve added.

The Minnesota Lynx are coming off a tough end to the season last year as they fell to the New York Liberty in the WNBA finals 3-2. The series went the distance, but with the Lynx falling just short, they now aim to return and complete the job this season.

WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier will once again lead the way for the Lynx. Collier averaged 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season.

Fans will be able to watch half of the Minnesota Lynx game on national television, as the Lynx are scheduled for 21 nationally televised games this year. The Indiana Fever has the most televised games with 40, followed by the Las Vegas Aces with 33 and the New York Liberty with 32.

Minnesota Lynx's Reeves praises inaugural season of Unrivaled

Cheryl Reeve took a moment during the same interview after day three of training camp to acknowledge the groundbreaking success of Unrivaled, with Lynx star, Napheesa Collier, founding the league with Breanna Stewart.

Reeve was impressed with the league, expressing excitement about the opportunities it provides players instead of going overseas.

“It was terrific, I don’t know if the players knew what they were getting into with full court three on three… It was incredible to see. The way in which business wise and basketball that they impacted the W, I think we will look back on,” Reeve said.

The anticipation for the second season of Unrivaled will surely be high, but for now, it's time to shift back focus on the WNBA.

