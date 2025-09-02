  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • DiJonai Carrington
  • Minnesota Lynx Injury Report: HC Cheryl Reeve shares the latest on DiJonai Carrington's partial shoulder dislocation

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report: HC Cheryl Reeve shares the latest on DiJonai Carrington's partial shoulder dislocation

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 02, 2025 03:07 GMT
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Lynx Injury Report: HC Cheryl Reeve shares the latest on DiJonai Carrington's [L] partial shoulder dislocation. [photo: Imagn]

Minnesota Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington lasted only 10 minutes on Monday against her former team, the Dallas Wings. Carrington left with 7:22 left in the second quarter after slapping the ball hard while Diamond Miller attempted a shot. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve immediately sent Napheesa Collier to relieve the injured Carrington, who grimaced after the play.

Ad

After the game, Reeve gave reporters an update on Carrington’s injury(via Andrew Dukowitz):

“Nai [Carrington] has a subflex shoulder(partial dislocation). She told me she played defense too hard. I think when she slapped down at the ball, it kind of sub-flexed a little bit. ... I just know this is something she deals with.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reeve added that she was not aware of the specifics of the injury and how long Carrington would be out. The Minnesota Lynx will likely give an update after the combo guard undergoes more tests.

Cheryl Reeve started DiJonai Carrington after the coach decided to give All-Star guard Kayla McBride a rest. The Lynx already clinched home court advantage throughout the playoffs, allowing Reeve to rest key players. Unfortunately for the Lynx, Carrington suffered an injury while McBride stayed on the sidelines.

Ad

DiJonai Carrington’s arrival helped the Lynx to keep rolling even when MVP favorite Napheesa Collier sat out for two weeks due to an ankle injury. The former Wings guard’s hustle, shotmaking and energy gave the Lynx a spark. Carrington’s impact will be missed if the shoulder injury keeps her out of the playoffs.

Without Kayla McBride and following DiJonai Carrington’s injury, Lynx drub Wings

The Minnesota Lynx did not have Kayla McBride and saw DiJonai Carrington last only 10 minutes. Still, they overwhelmed a team riddled with injuries. Minnesota led 48-41 at halftime before stepping on the gas in the second half to win 96-71.

Ad

Napheesa Collier finished with a game-high 25 points, three rebounds, three blocks and one assist. Natisha Hiedeman, who enjoyed a bump in minutes due to Carrington’s injury, tallied 20 points, 10 assists and three rebounds. Courtney Williams delivered 15 points, nine assists, three rebounds and two steals.

The Lynx improved their record to a WNBA-best 32-8 after the lopsided win.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications