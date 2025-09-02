Minnesota Lynx Injury Report: HC Cheryl Reeve shares the latest on DiJonai Carrington's partial shoulder dislocation

Minnesota Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington lasted only 10 minutes on Monday against her former team, the Dallas Wings. Carrington left with 7:22 left in the second quarter after slapping the ball hard while Diamond Miller attempted a shot. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve immediately sent Napheesa Collier to relieve the injured Carrington, who grimaced after the play.After the game, Reeve gave reporters an update on Carrington’s injury(via Andrew Dukowitz):“Nai [Carrington] has a subflex shoulder(partial dislocation). She told me she played defense too hard. I think when she slapped down at the ball, it kind of sub-flexed a little bit. ... I just know this is something she deals with.”Reeve added that she was not aware of the specifics of the injury and how long Carrington would be out. The Minnesota Lynx will likely give an update after the combo guard undergoes more tests.Cheryl Reeve started DiJonai Carrington after the coach decided to give All-Star guard Kayla McBride a rest. The Lynx already clinched home court advantage throughout the playoffs, allowing Reeve to rest key players. Unfortunately for the Lynx, Carrington suffered an injury while McBride stayed on the sidelines.DiJonai Carrington’s arrival helped the Lynx to keep rolling even when MVP favorite Napheesa Collier sat out for two weeks due to an ankle injury. The former Wings guard’s hustle, shotmaking and energy gave the Lynx a spark. Carrington’s impact will be missed if the shoulder injury keeps her out of the playoffs.Without Kayla McBride and following DiJonai Carrington’s injury, Lynx drub WingsThe Minnesota Lynx did not have Kayla McBride and saw DiJonai Carrington last only 10 minutes. Still, they overwhelmed a team riddled with injuries. Minnesota led 48-41 at halftime before stepping on the gas in the second half to win 96-71.Napheesa Collier finished with a game-high 25 points, three rebounds, three blocks and one assist. Natisha Hiedeman, who enjoyed a bump in minutes due to Carrington’s injury, tallied 20 points, 10 assists and three rebounds. Courtney Williams delivered 15 points, nine assists, three rebounds and two steals.The Lynx improved their record to a WNBA-best 32-8 after the lopsided win.