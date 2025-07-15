  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Chicago Sky
  • Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score for July 14 | 2025 WNBA Season

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score for July 14 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 15, 2025 00:54 GMT
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score for July 14 | 2025 WNBA Season. [photo: Imagn]

The Minnesota Lynx got another shot at the Chicago Sky on Monday. Napheesa Collier and Co., who lost 87-81 two nights ago, looked for some payback entering the rematch. The Lynx hoped to limit the Sky’s dominance on the boards and inside the paint to even their mini-series to 1-1.

Ad

Courtney Williams and Collier combined for 20 points in the first quarter to give the Lynx a 28-24 lead. Minnesota's 6-for-11 clip from deep was a key reason for its hot start.

Meanwhile, Michaela Onyenwere and Angel Reese, who tallied 13 points together, kept the home team within striking distance.

The Sky dropped a sizzling 13-2 run in the opening six minutes of the second quarter to lead 37-30. Minnesota burned two timeouts to regroup but trailed 46-44 at halftime. Rachel Banham stepped up to help Reese drag the Sky to a slight edge after 20 minutes of action.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Bridget Carleton631
Alanna Smith254
Napheesa Collier1422
Kayla McBride833
Courtney Wiliams1433
Jessica Shepard020
Maria Kliundikova000
Diamond Miller010
Natisha Hiedeman001
Anastasiia Olairi Kosu- - --------
Karlie Samuelson- - --------
Ad

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Michaela Onyenwere621
Angel Reese1162
Kamilla Cardoso441
Rachel Banham1022
Ariel Atkins203
Elizabeth Williams711
Rebecca Allen611
Kia Nurse021
Hailey Van Lith011
Maddy Westbeld- - --------
Courtney Vandersloot- - --------
Moriah Jefferson- - --------
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications