Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score for July 14 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Minnesota Lynx got another shot at the Chicago Sky on Monday. Napheesa Collier and Co., who lost 87-81 two nights ago, looked for some payback entering the rematch. The Lynx hoped to limit the Sky’s dominance on the boards and inside the paint to even their mini-series to 1-1.

Ad

Courtney Williams and Collier combined for 20 points in the first quarter to give the Lynx a 28-24 lead. Minnesota's 6-for-11 clip from deep was a key reason for its hot start.

Meanwhile, Michaela Onyenwere and Angel Reese, who tallied 13 points together, kept the home team within striking distance.

The Sky dropped a sizzling 13-2 run in the opening six minutes of the second quarter to lead 37-30. Minnesota burned two timeouts to regroup but trailed 46-44 at halftime. Rachel Banham stepped up to help Reese drag the Sky to a slight edge after 20 minutes of action.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Bridget Carleton 6 3 1 Alanna Smith 2 5 4 Napheesa Collier 14 2 2 Kayla McBride 8 3 3 Courtney Wiliams 14 3 3 Jessica Shepard 0 2 0 Maria Kliundikova 0 0 0 Diamond Miller 0 1 0 Natisha Hiedeman 0 0 1 Anastasiia Olairi Kosu - - - - - - - - - - Karlie Samuelson - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Michaela Onyenwere 6 2 1 Angel Reese 11 6 2 Kamilla Cardoso 4 4 1 Rachel Banham 10 2 2 Ariel Atkins 2 0 3 Elizabeth Williams 7 1 1 Rebecca Allen 6 1 1 Kia Nurse 0 2 1 Hailey Van Lith 0 1 1 Maddy Westbeld - - - - - - - - - - Courtney Vandersloot - - - - - - - - - - Moriah Jefferson - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More