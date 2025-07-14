Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for July 14 | WNBA 2025 Season 

The Minnesota Lynx will head to Wintrust Arena to take on the Chicago Sky in one of two WNBA games scheduled for Monday. The teams first met on July 6, Minnesota won that game, followed by a 20-point outing from Rachel Banham.
Their second game took place on Friday, when the Sky surprised many throughout the league by defeating the Lynx, 87-81. Ariel Atkins was key in the win, finishing with a game-high 27 points, shooting 12-21. Angel Reese recorded 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Kamilla Cardoso was solid with 17 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.
Napheesa Collier put on a stellar showing for Minnesota, recording 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. But the Sky did a solid job on defense, holding the Lynx to 39.5% from the field.
This marked Minnesota’s fourth loss of the season. Meanwhile, for the Sky, this was their first win against a team outside the bottom four.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky Injury Reports July 14
Minnesota Lynx injury report
The Minnesota Lynx only have one player on their injury list for Monday’s game against the Sky. Guard Karlie Samuelson sustained a foot injury against the Connecticut Sun on June 29. She is set to undergo foot surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.
Chicago Sky injury report
The Sky also have a fairly clean bill of health with Courtney Vandersloot being the only name on their injury list for Monday’s game. Vandersloot tore her ACL near the start of the season, leaving Chicago with a gaping hole in its backcourt.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky predicted starting lineups and depth charts, July 14
Minnesota Lynx starting lineup and depth chart
The Minnesota Lynx are expected to start Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams, Napheesa Collier, Alanna Smith and Bridget Carleton.
Chicago Sky predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Sky are expected to start Rachel Banham, Ariel Atkins, Michaela Onyenwere, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.