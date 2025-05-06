  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky predicted starting lineups and depth charts (May 6) | 2025 WNBA preseason

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky predicted starting lineups and depth charts (May 6) | 2025 WNBA preseason

By Sameer Khan
Modified May 06, 2025 11:21 GMT
WNBA: JUN 30 Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky predicted starting lineups and depth charts (Credits: Getty)

The Minnesota Lynx will play their first preseason game of 2025 against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. The Lynx were one of the best teams in the league last season and finished with the second-best record (30-10). Led by Napheesa Collier, the team also reached the WNBA Finals, where the New York Liberty defeated them in five games.

Ad

On the other hand, the Sky finished the 2024 season with one of the worst records in the league (13-27). Despite their poor performance, the arrival of Angel Reese was a big deal for the team. Reese finished her rookie season, recording 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

Drafted four picks ahead of Reese, Kamila Cardoso also made quite an impact in Chicago, recording 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds during her rookie season. The Sky boasts one of the most formidable young cores in the league with Reese, Cardoso and Hailey Van Lith.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, their opponents for Tuesday, the Minnesota Lynx, have real championship pedigree and will make things difficult for Chicago.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky Injury Reports May 6

Minnesota Lynx injury report

The Minnesota Lynx won’t be missing any key players but will need to adjust for the absences of Diamond Miller (hip), Jessica Shepard (groin) and Aubrey Griffin (knee).

Sky injury report

Ad

Meanwhile, the Sky will be at full strength for Tuesday’s game against the Lynx. Moriah Jefferson remains Chicago’s only doubt as she is listed as day-to-day with a leg injury.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 6

Minnesota Lynx starting lineup and depth chart

The Minnesota Lynx are expected to start Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, Napheesa Collier, Bridget Carleton and Alanna Smith.

Ad

Starters

2nd

3rd

4th

Courtney Williams

Grace

Berger



Kayla McBride

Natisha Hiedeman

Diamond

Johnson


Napheesa Collier

Karlie

Samuelson

Dalayah

Daniels

Camryn

Taylor

Bridget Carleton

Jessica

Shepard

Dorka

Juhasz

Aubrey

Griffin

Alanna Smith

Marieme

Badiane

Alissa

Pili


Ad

Chicago Sky predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Sky is expected to start Ariel Atkins, Kia Nurse, Courtney Vandersloot, Kamila Cardoso and Angel Reese.

Starters

2nd

3rd

4th

Ariel Atkins

Rachel

Banham

Hailey Van Lith

Sammie

Puisis

Kia Nurse

Moriah

Jefferson

Rebecca

Allen

Arella

Guirantes

Courtney Vandersloot

Morgan Bertsch

Jessika

Carter


Kamila Cardoso

Michaela

Onyenwere

Maddy

Westbeld


Angel Reese

Elizabeth

Williams



About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications