Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky predicted starting lineups and depth charts (May 6) | 2025 WNBA preseason

The Minnesota Lynx will play their first preseason game of 2025 against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. The Lynx were one of the best teams in the league last season and finished with the second-best record (30-10). Led by Napheesa Collier, the team also reached the WNBA Finals, where the New York Liberty defeated them in five games.

On the other hand, the Sky finished the 2024 season with one of the worst records in the league (13-27). Despite their poor performance, the arrival of Angel Reese was a big deal for the team. Reese finished her rookie season, recording 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

Drafted four picks ahead of Reese, Kamila Cardoso also made quite an impact in Chicago, recording 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds during her rookie season. The Sky boasts one of the most formidable young cores in the league with Reese, Cardoso and Hailey Van Lith.

Meanwhile, their opponents for Tuesday, the Minnesota Lynx, have real championship pedigree and will make things difficult for Chicago.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky Injury Reports May 6

Minnesota Lynx injury report

The Minnesota Lynx won’t be missing any key players but will need to adjust for the absences of Diamond Miller (hip), Jessica Shepard (groin) and Aubrey Griffin (knee).

Sky injury report

Meanwhile, the Sky will be at full strength for Tuesday’s game against the Lynx. Moriah Jefferson remains Chicago’s only doubt as she is listed as day-to-day with a leg injury.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 6

Minnesota Lynx starting lineup and depth chart

The Minnesota Lynx are expected to start Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, Napheesa Collier, Bridget Carleton and Alanna Smith.

Starters 2nd 3rd 4th Courtney Williams Grace Berger



Kayla McBride Natisha Hiedeman Diamond Johnson

Napheesa Collier Karlie Samuelson Dalayah Daniels Camryn Taylor Bridget Carleton Jessica Shepard Dorka Juhasz Aubrey Griffin Alanna Smith Marieme Badiane Alissa Pili



Chicago Sky predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Sky is expected to start Ariel Atkins, Kia Nurse, Courtney Vandersloot, Kamila Cardoso and Angel Reese.

Starters 2nd 3rd 4th Ariel Atkins Rachel Banham Hailey Van Lith Sammie Puisis Kia Nurse Moriah Jefferson Rebecca Allen Arella Guirantes Courtney Vandersloot Morgan Bertsch Jessika Carter

Kamila Cardoso Michaela Onyenwere Maddy Westbeld

Angel Reese Elizabeth Williams





