Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 1 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Minnesota Lynx looked to stay unbeaten this season when they clashed with the struggling Golden State Valkyries on Sunday. Minnesota won its sixth straight game when it eked past the Phoenix Mercury 74-71 two nights ago. The return of Napheesa Collier (calf), who sat out in the win against the Mercury, gave the Lynx a boost heading into their visit to the Bay Area.

Minnesota built a decent lead early, but the home team responded to trail by 27-23 after the first quarter. The well-rested Collier delivered 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes to lead the Lynx. Golden State kept up behind Veronica Burton and Kayla Thornton, who combined for 13 points and three assists.

Valkyries backup guard Kate Martin stole the show in the second quarter. Martin dropped 14 points in seven minutes to give the hosts a big lift. Burton's playmaking was also crucial in pushing Golden State to a 52-51 halftime lead.

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Bridget Carleton 9 0 2 Alanna Smith 0 1 1 Napheesa Collier 14 5 2 Kayla McBride 12 1 1 Courtney Williams 11 3 3 Karlie Samuelson 3 0 1 Jessica Shepard 2 3 1 Alissa Pili 0 2 0 Natisha Hiedeman 0 0 2 Diamond Miller - - - - - - - - - - Antastasiia Olairi Kosu - - - - - - - - - - Marieme Badiane - - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kayla Thornton 7 2 1 Janelle Salaun 2 2 2 Temi Fagbenle 4 3 0 Tiffany Hayes 9 1 2 Veronica Burton 8 1 3 Stephanie Talbot 0 1 0 Monique Billings 5 6 0 Cecilia Zandalasini 3 0 0 Julie Vanloo 0 0 3 Kate Martin 14 2 0 Carla Leite 0 0 0 Kyara Linskens - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

