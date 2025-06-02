  • home icon
Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 1 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jun 02, 2025 01:38 GMT
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 1 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

The Minnesota Lynx looked to stay unbeaten this season when they clashed with the struggling Golden State Valkyries on Sunday. Minnesota won its sixth straight game when it eked past the Phoenix Mercury 74-71 two nights ago. The return of Napheesa Collier (calf), who sat out in the win against the Mercury, gave the Lynx a boost heading into their visit to the Bay Area.

Minnesota built a decent lead early, but the home team responded to trail by 27-23 after the first quarter. The well-rested Collier delivered 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes to lead the Lynx. Golden State kept up behind Veronica Burton and Kayla Thornton, who combined for 13 points and three assists.

Valkyries backup guard Kate Martin stole the show in the second quarter. Martin dropped 14 points in seven minutes to give the hosts a big lift. Burton's playmaking was also crucial in pushing Golden State to a 52-51 halftime lead.

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Bridget Carleton902
Alanna Smith011
Napheesa Collier1452
Kayla McBride1211
Courtney Williams1133
Karlie Samuelson301
Jessica Shepard231
Alissa Pili020
Natisha Hiedeman002
Diamond Miller- - --------
Antastasiia Olairi Kosu- - --------
Marieme Badiane- - --------
Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kayla Thornton721
Janelle Salaun222
Temi Fagbenle430
Tiffany Hayes912
Veronica Burton813
Stephanie Talbot010
Monique Billings560
Cecilia Zandalasini300
Julie Vanloo003
Kate Martin142 0
Carla Leite0 0 0
Kyara Linskens- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

