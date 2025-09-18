  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Golden State Valkyries
  • Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score for Sep. 17 | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score for Sep. 17 | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 18, 2025 02:41 GMT
Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score for Sep. 17 | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Playoffs. (Image Source: Getty)

The Minnesota Lynx and Golden State Valkyries clashed in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday. The Valkyries entered the contest facing elimination, while the Lynx were just one win away from advancing after a dominant Game 1 victory.

Ad

In terms of starting lineups, Minnesota stuck with its usual five of Napheesa Collier, Bridget Carleton, Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride and Alanna Smith. Golden State, meanwhile, was forced to make a change as Temi Fagbenle was sidelined with a right knee injury. Iliana Rupert stepped in alongside Janelle Salaun, Cecilia Zandalasini, Kaila Charles and Veronica Burton.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The game opened with both sides battling hard and refusing to give an inch. Late in the first quarter, however, the Valkyries began to separate themselves, thanks to balanced scoring from everyone on the floor. Fueled by the energy of their home crowd, Natalie Nakase’s squad closed the opening period with a 27-19 lead.

Note: Box Score will be added at halftime.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications