Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score for Sep. 17 | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Lynx and Golden State Valkyries clashed in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday. The Valkyries entered the contest facing elimination, while the Lynx were just one win away from advancing after a dominant Game 1 victory.In terms of starting lineups, Minnesota stuck with its usual five of Napheesa Collier, Bridget Carleton, Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride and Alanna Smith. Golden State, meanwhile, was forced to make a change as Temi Fagbenle was sidelined with a right knee injury. Iliana Rupert stepped in alongside Janelle Salaun, Cecilia Zandalasini, Kaila Charles and Veronica Burton.The game opened with both sides battling hard and refusing to give an inch. Late in the first quarter, however, the Valkyries began to separate themselves, thanks to balanced scoring from everyone on the floor. Fueled by the energy of their home crowd, Natalie Nakase’s squad closed the opening period with a 27-19 lead.Note: Box Score will be added at halftime.