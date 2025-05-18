Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 18 | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks matchup is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. Both teams are coming off victories in their season openers, and only squad can keep their winning ways going.

Ad

On Friday, the Lynx defeated the Dallas Wings 99-84, spoiling the debut of top overall pick Paige Bueckers. That same day, the Sparks prevailed 84-67 over the Golden State Valkyries, who were playing their first regular season game as the newest expansion team in the league.

Both the Lynx and the Sparks, of course, have an ax to grind from last season as Minnesota fell short in the WNBA Finals while LA finished dead last in the standings.

Ad

Trending

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks Player Stats and Box Score

Lynx

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Bridget Carleton 7 3 2 2 0 0 1 23:43 3-4 0-1 0-2 +6 Napheesa Collier 19 4 1 1 0 1 0 20:32 8-13 2-2 1-1 +7 Alanna Smith 10 2 2 0 1 0 2 11:08 4-6 2-4 0-0 +6 Courtney Williams 5 3 6 1 0 0 1 18:34 2-10 1-3 0-0 +1 Karlie Samuelson 2 1 2 0 0 2 2 15:17 0-2 0-2 2-2 +8 Jessica Shepard 6 6 2 0 0 1 1 15:26 3-4 0-0 0-0 0 Diamond Miller 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 5:35 0-2 0-0 2-2 -2 Natisha Hiedeman 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 5:09 2-3 0-0 0-0 +5 Marieme Badiane 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 3:11 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1

Ad

Sparks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Dearica Hamby 17 6 0 0 0 1 2 22:35 5-7 1-1 6-8 -4 Rickea Jackson 8 3 1 0 0 3 1 21:09 4-11 0-3 0-0 -7 Azura Stevens 14 2 0 1 1 0 2 20:14 5-6 3-4 1-1 -13 Kelsey Plum 9 2 3 0 0 1 3 21:38 3-10 2-7 1-2 -9 Odyssey Sims 0 3 3 0 0 1 0 20:33 0-3 0-1 0-0 -8 Sarah Ashlee Barker 1 3 0 1 1 1 1 8:49 0-1 0-1 1-2 0 Mercedes Russell 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 5:17 0-0 0-0 0-0 +1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More