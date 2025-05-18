Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 18 | 2025 WNBA season

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified May 18, 2025 23:27 GMT
The Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks matchup is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. Both teams are coming off victories in their season openers, and only squad can keep their winning ways going.

On Friday, the Lynx defeated the Dallas Wings 99-84, spoiling the debut of top overall pick Paige Bueckers. That same day, the Sparks prevailed 84-67 over the Golden State Valkyries, who were playing their first regular season game as the newest expansion team in the league.

Both the Lynx and the Sparks, of course, have an ax to grind from last season as Minnesota fell short in the WNBA Finals while LA finished dead last in the standings.

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks Player Stats and Box Score

Lynx

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Bridget Carleton732200123:433-40-10-2+6
Napheesa Collier1941101020:328-132-21-1+7
Alanna Smith1022010211:084-62-40-0+6
Courtney Williams536100118:342-101-30-0+1
Karlie Samuelson212002215:170-20-22-2+8
Jessica Shepard662001115:263-40-00-00
Diamond Miller2 0 000015:350-20-02-2-2
Natisha Hiedeman4 1 100015:092-30-00-0+5
Marieme Badiane0 1 000123:110-00-00-0-1
Sparks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Dearica Hamby1760001222:355-71-16-8-4
Rickea Jackson831003121:094-110-30-0-7
Azura Stevens1420110220:145-63-41-1-13
Kelsey Plum923001321:383-102-71-2-9
Odyssey Sims0 3 3001020:330-30-10-0-8
Sarah Ashlee Barker1 3 011118:490-10-11-20
Mercedes Russell0 0 200005:170-00-00-0+1
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

