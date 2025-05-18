Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 18 | WNBA 2025 Season

The Minnesota Lynx will head to the Crypto.com Arena to take on the LA Sparks on Sunday. The Lynx and Sparks have started their season well, winning their openers against the Dallas Wings and Golden State Valkyries, respectively.
Minnesota made short work of the new-look Dallas Wings as Napheesa Collier ruined Paige Bueckers’ highly anticipated debut. Bueckers finished with 10 points and seven rebounds on 3-for-10 shooting. Meanwhile, Collier recorded 35 points, four rebounds and four assists to get the Lynx their first win of the 2025 season.
Meanwhile, the Sparks also did well in their first game against the Valkyries, winning 84-67. Kelsey Plum led the way for LA, recording 37 points, six assists and five steals. Dearica Hamby was also solid, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
If the Sparks’ first game is any indication, the team will be a force to be reckoned with once Cameron Brink returns to the court in June. Depending on how she does, this LA team could surprise many, including the Lynx who reached the 2024 WNBA Finals.
Minnesota Lynx vs. LA Sparks Injury Reports May 18
LA Sparks injury report
Just one game into the season, and the Sparks already have a handful of injuries to deal with. Julie Allemand, Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink are all out for Sunday’s game against the Lynx.
Minnesota Lynx injury report
On the other hand, Minnesota doesn’t have it much better and will need to adjust for the absence of Kayla McBride, who is out for personal reasons. Furthermore, Alanna Smith is listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury.
Minnesota Lynx vs. LA Sparks predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 18
LA Sparks starting lineup and depth chart
The Sparks are expected to start Kelsey Plum, Odyssey Sims, Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens, and Rickea Jackson.
Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Minnesota Lynx are expected to start Courtney Williams, Karlie Samuelson, Napheesa Collier, Alanna Smith, and Bridget Carleton.