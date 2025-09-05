Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score (Sept. 4) | 2025 WNBA season

A high-stakes showdown unfolded Thursday at T-Mobile Arena as the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces squared off, highlighted by a duel between MVP frontrunners Napheesa Collier and A’ja Wilson.

The matchup, with the league-leading Lynx facing an Aces squad chasing their 13th straight victory, marked the fourth-to-last game for both clubs as they looked to gather momentum entering the playoffs.

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF =+/- Bridget Carleton SF 17:00 9 0 0 3 3 100 3 3 100 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 1 -6 Napheesa Collier PF 17:00 7 4 2 3 9 33.3 0 1 0.0 1 2 50.0 1 3 1 0 0 1 -6 Alanna Smith C 11:11 7 1 0 3 5 60.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 - 0 1 1 0 0 2 3 Kayla McBride SG 18:11 7 3 4 3 9 33.3 1 5 20.0 0 0 - 1 2 0 1 0 1 -1 Courtney Williams PG 15:31 10 1 3 5 8 62.5 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 0 1 2 1 0 1 0 Natisha Hiedeman 11:49 4 4 1 2 3 66.7 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 1 3 1 2 0 0 -3 Jessica Shepard 06:48 0 1 1 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 0 0 1 1 -4 Maria Kliundikova 02:30 0 0 1 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 1 2

Las Vegas Aces player stats

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF =+/- Kierstan Bell SF 08:00 2 3 1 1 2 50.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 A'ja Wilson PF 18:28 17 3 0 7 9 77.8 0 0 - 3 4 75.0 0 3 1 0 2 0 3 NaLyssa Smith C 10:41 2 0 0 1 4 25.0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 1 -2 Jackie Young SG 17:00 12 1 3 5 7 71.4 2 3 66.7 0 0 - 0 1 1 0 0 0 6 Chelsea Gray PG 18:11 6 2 5 2 6 33.3 0 2 0.0 2 2 100 0 2 2 0 0 1 1 Jewell Loyd 12:51 3 3 1 1 3 33.3 1 2 50.0 0 0 - 1 2 1 1 0 0 7 Dana Evans 07:20 2 1 1 1 2 50.0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 Kiah Stokes 01:32 0 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Aaliyah Nye 05:57 3 2 0 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 2 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces: Game recap

Bridget Carleton opened strong for Minnesota, sinking three triples to spark a 12-8 lead midway through the first quarter. But Jackie Young responded with seven points of her own, fueling an Aces rally that put them on top, 26-24, at the end of the period.

The second quarter turned into a back-and-forth battle, but Las Vegas edged ahead 47-44 after A’ja Wilson calmly knocked down two free throws in the final 30 seconds, capping the half with a game-high 17 points.

