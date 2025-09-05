Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score (Sept. 4) | 2025 WNBA season

  • home icon
By John Ezekiel Hirro
Published Sep 05, 2025 02:56 GMT
A high-stakes showdown unfolded Thursday at T-Mobile Arena as the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces squared off, highlighted by a duel between MVP frontrunners Napheesa Collier and A’ja Wilson.

The matchup, with the league-leading Lynx facing an Aces squad chasing their 13th straight victory, marked the fourth-to-last game for both clubs as they looked to gather momentum entering the playoffs.

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPF=+/-
Bridget Carleton SF17:00900331003310000-000001-6
Napheesa Collier PF17:007423933.3010.01250.0131001-6
Alanna Smith C11:117103560.01333.300-0110023
Kayla McBride SG18:117343933.31520.000-120101-1
Courtney Williams PG15:3110135862.5010.000-0121010
Natisha Hiedeman11:494412366.7010.000-131200-3
Jessica Shepard06:4801100-00-00-010011-4
Maria Kliundikova02:3000100-00-00-0000012
Las Vegas Aces player stats

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPF=+/-
Kierstan Bell SF08:002311250.0010.000-1211000
A'ja Wilson PF18:2817307977.800-3475.00310203
NaLyssa Smith C10:412001425.000-00-000001-2
Jackie Young SG17:0012135771.42366.700-0110006
Chelsea Gray PG18:116252633.3020.0221000220011
Jewell Loyd12:513311333.31250.000-1211007
Dana Evans07:202111250.000-00-0101010
Kiah Stokes01:32010010.0010.000-1000000
Aaliyah Nye05:57320111001110000-0200000
Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces: Game recap

Bridget Carleton opened strong for Minnesota, sinking three triples to spark a 12-8 lead midway through the first quarter. But Jackie Young responded with seven points of her own, fueling an Aces rally that put them on top, 26-24, at the end of the period.

The second quarter turned into a back-and-forth battle, but Las Vegas edged ahead 47-44 after A’ja Wilson calmly knocked down two free throws in the final 30 seconds, capping the half with a game-high 17 points.

