Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | July 2, 2024

The Minnesota Lynx look to make it 3-0 this season against the New York Liberty when they meet again on Tuesday. Minnesota’s last win was an exhilarating 94-89 victory to dethrone the former WNBA Commissioner's Cup champs. The Lynx will also try to make it back-to-back victories on the Liberty’s home floor.

The Liberty have lost just twice in their last 14 games. Their only losses were to the Phoenix Mercury and the Lynx. The loss to Minnesota stung more as New York failed to retain the title it won against the Las Vegas Aces last year.

Barclays Center in New York City will again host the game between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty. Liberty Live (Livestream), Fox 5 New York and Bally Sports North Extra will cover the game locally. Basketball fans can also catch the action by subscribing to WNBA League Pass.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty: Injury report

Minnesota Lynx injury report

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, who will guide the USA women’s 5x5 basketball team, will have a full complement of Minnesota players on Tuesday.

New York Liberty injury report

Coach Sandy Brondello’s team doesn’t have anyone on the injury list as well so the Liberty should be ready to go.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty: Starting lineups and depth charts

Lynx starting lineup and depth chart

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd G Kyla McBride Cecilia Zandalasini Oliva Epoupa G Courtney Williams Natisha Hiedeman F Bridget Carleton Dorka Juhasz Sika Kone F Alanna Smith Diamond Miller F Napheesa Collier

Liberty starting lineup and depth chart

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd F Kayla Thornton Kennedy Burke F Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Leonie Fiebich F Breanna Stewart F Jonquel Jones Nyara Sabally G Sabrina Ionescu Courtney Vandersloot Ivana Dojkic

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty: Key matchups

Napheesa Collier vs Breanna Stewart

The mother of all matchups between the Lynx and the Liberty rightfully belongs to the duel between Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Two of the best this season duked it out in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Stewart finished that game with 24 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. “Stewie” caused the Lynx all sorts of trouble on the offensive boards where she grabbed six of her total caroms.

Collier submitted a 21-point, six-rebound, three-assist and three-steal night in the Lynx’s thrilling win. She made a few more key plays than the reigning regular-season MVP to drag Minnesota to the win. Collier won the Commissioner's Cup MVP on the Liberty's home floor.

The Lynx will have a big chance to stay unbeaten against the Liberty if Napheesa Collier can cancel out Breanna Stewart’s production.

Bridget Carleton vs Kayla Thornton

Two of the WNBA’s best shooters lit up each other in the last Lynx-Liberty showdown. In their last head-to-head, Bridget Carleton finished with 23 points laced with 6-for-8 shooting from deep. Carleton made two crucial 3-pointers late in the game to help Minnesota win. Kayla Thornton was a little less efficient, making 5-of-9 trifectas and finished with 17 points.

The sharpshooters will again be their respective teams’ deadliest threats on Tuesday. Whoever wins that duel will likely play a big part in the matchup.

