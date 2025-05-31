Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score (May 30) | 2025 WNBA season

The unbeaten Minnesota Lynx took on the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. After racking up three straight home wins to push their record to 5-0, the Lynx hoped to extend their sizzling run on the road. Minnesota faced the home team without Napheesa Collier, who was a late scratch due to a knee injury.

The Lynx carried a 20-17 lead after one quarter behind a balanced attack led by Jessica Shepard and Kayla McBride. Starting in place of Collier, Shepard gave a good showing to put her team in the driver's seat.

The Mercury, playing without Alyssa Thomas (calf), Natasha Mack (back) and Kahleah Copper (knee), stayed within striking distance. Satou Sabally and Sami Whitcomb kept the visiting team from running away.

Sabally's two-way play and Whitcomb's playmaking drove the injury-riddled Mercury to a surprising 39-38 halftime advantage. Minnesota shot well from the outside, but turnovers stopped their momentum, allowing the home team to gain the advantage after two quarters.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jessica Shepard 6 4 1 Bridgeet Carleton 2 2 2 Alanna Smith 7 1 0 Kayla McBride 17 2 0 Courtney Williams 4 4 4 Karlie Samuelson 1 0 1 Diamond Miller 0 0 0 Alissa Pili 1 0 0 Marieme Badiane 0 0 0 Natisha Hiedeman 0 3 0 Napheesa Collier - - - - - - - - - - Anastasiia Olairi Kosu - - - - - - - - - -

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kathryn Westbeld 0 2 0 Satou Sabally 12 6 3 Sami Whitcomb 9 3 3 Kitija Laksa 2 2 2 Monique Akoa Makani 3 0 2 Kalani Brown 8 1 0 Murjanatu Musa 1 1 0 Lexi Held 2 1 0 Sevgi Uzun 2 0 1 Alyssa Thomas - - - - - - - - - - Natasha Mack - - - - - - - - - - Kahleah Copper - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

