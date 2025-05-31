  • home icon
  • Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score (May 30) | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 31, 2025 03:01 GMT
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx - Source: Imagn

The unbeaten Minnesota Lynx took on the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. After racking up three straight home wins to push their record to 5-0, the Lynx hoped to extend their sizzling run on the road. Minnesota faced the home team without Napheesa Collier, who was a late scratch due to a knee injury.

The Lynx carried a 20-17 lead after one quarter behind a balanced attack led by Jessica Shepard and Kayla McBride. Starting in place of Collier, Shepard gave a good showing to put her team in the driver's seat.

The Mercury, playing without Alyssa Thomas (calf), Natasha Mack (back) and Kahleah Copper (knee), stayed within striking distance. Satou Sabally and Sami Whitcomb kept the visiting team from running away.

Sabally's two-way play and Whitcomb's playmaking drove the injury-riddled Mercury to a surprising 39-38 halftime advantage. Minnesota shot well from the outside, but turnovers stopped their momentum, allowing the home team to gain the advantage after two quarters.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jessica Shepard641
Bridgeet Carleton222
Alanna Smith710
Kayla McBride1720
Courtney Williams444
Karlie Samuelson101
Diamond Miller000
Alissa Pili100
Marieme Badiane000
Natisha Hiedeman0 3 0
Napheesa Collier- - --------
Anastasiia Olairi Kosu- - --------
Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kathryn Westbeld020
Satou Sabally1263
Sami Whitcomb933
Kitija Laksa222
Monique Akoa Makani302
Kalani Brown810
Murjanatu Musa110
Lexi Held210
Sevgi Uzun201
Alyssa Thomas- - --------
Natasha Mack- - --------
Kahleah Copper- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
