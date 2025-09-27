Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score (Sep. 26) | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals
The intense Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury series reached its third game on Friday at PHX Arena, with both squads aiming to seize the upper hand after splitting the first two contests.
In Game 2, Phoenix stunned the Lynx on their home court with an 89-93 overtime victory, evening the series at 1-1.
Below is the box score and game breakdown.
Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury box score
Minnesota Lynx player stats
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
=+/-
Bridget Carleton SF
15:45
6
2
0
2
3
66.7
1
2
50.0
1
1
100
0
2
1
0
0
0
-1
Napheesa Collier PF
18:21
13
3
0
6
9
66.7
1
2
50.0
0
0
-
1
2
1
0
1
1
-4
Alanna Smith C
09:07
0
1
1
0
3
0.0
0
3
0.0
0
0
-
1
0
0
0
0
1
-8
Kayla McBride SG
18:21
5
2
5
2
6
33.3
1
4
25.0
0
0
-
1
1
1
2
0
1
-4
Courtney Williams PG
18:35
7
3
2
3
8
37.5
1
2
50.0
0
0
-
0
3
0
0
0
2
-7
Jessica Shepard
05:00
0
1
0
0
1
0.0
0
0
-
0
0
-
1
0
1
1
0
0
1
Natisha Hiedeman
10:18
11
2
2
3
5
60.0
0
1
0.0
5
5
100
1
1
2
0
0
0
2
Maria Kliundikova
04:33
2
1
0
1
1
100
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
DiJonai Carrington
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Anastasiia Olairi Kosu
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jaylyn Sherrod
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Camryn Taylor
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Phoenix Mercury player stats
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
=+/-
Satou Sabally SF
13:57
4
1
0
0
5
0.0
0
2
0.0
4
4
100
0
1
2
0
0
2
4
Alyssa Thomas PF
17:28
11
2
5
5
9
55.6
0
0
-
1
2
50.0
1
1
2
1
0
1
6
Natasha Mack C
06:03
0
3
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
1
2
0
0
1
0
0
Kahleah Copper SG
17:18
17
1
2
8
9
88.9
1
2
50.0
0
0
-
0
1
0
0
0
1
2
Monique Akoa Makani PG
11:39
5
3
1
2
5
40.0
1
3
33.3
0
0
-
3
0
0
0
0
1
1
DeWanna Bonner
11:57
4
5
0
1
2
50.0
0
1
0.0
2
2
100
1
4
0
0
1
0
3
Kathryn Westbeld
10:35
3
2
1
1
1
100
1
1
100
0
0
-
1
1
0
1
0
0
-1
Sami Whitcomb
11:03
4
1
2
2
4
50.0
0
1
0.0
0
2
0.0
0
1
2
2
0
1
5
Kalani Brown
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Lexi Held
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Kitija Laksa
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Kiana Williams
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury: Game recap
The game started with a back-and-forth battle, and Monique Akoa Makani gave Phoenix a 15-12 lead with a layup.
The Lynx responded with a 10-4 run, taking a 22-19 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Courtney Williams contributed seven points, while Bridget Carleton and Napheesa Collier combined for 18 points.
In the second quarter, Kahleah Copper erupted offensively, pouring in 13 points to help the Mercury outscore the Lynx 29-22, taking a 48-44 lead at halftime. Copper had totaled 17 points by the break to lead all scorers, as the Mercury asserted their dominance inside with 26 points in the paint.
About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro
John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.
He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.
A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.
He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.