  • Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score (Sep. 26) | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score (Sep. 26) | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 27, 2025 02:33 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Minnesota Lynx - Game Two - Source: Getty
Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury - Image Source: Getty

The intense Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury series reached its third game on Friday at PHX Arena, with both squads aiming to seize the upper hand after splitting the first two contests.

In Game 2, Phoenix stunned the Lynx on their home court with an 89-93 overtime victory, evening the series at 1-1.

Below is the box score and game breakdown.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPF=+/-
Bridget Carleton SF15:456202366.71250.011100021000-1
Napheesa Collier PF18:2113306966.71250.000-121011-4
Alanna Smith C09:07011030.0030.000-100001-8
Kayla McBride SG18:215252633.31425.000-111201-4
Courtney Williams PG18:357323837.51250.000-030002-7
Jessica Shepard05:00010010.000-00-1011001
Natisha Hiedeman10:1811223560.0010.0551001120002
Maria Kliundikova04:332101110000-00-0100011
DiJonai Carrington00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Anastasiia Olairi Kosu00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Jaylyn Sherrod0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Camryn Taylor0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Phoenix Mercury player stats

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPF=+/-
Satou Sabally SF13:57410050.0020.0441000120024
Alyssa Thomas PF17:2811255955.600-1250.01121016
Natasha Mack C06:0303000-00-00-1200100
Kahleah Copper SG17:1817128988.91250.000-0100012
Monique Akoa Makani PG11:395312540.01333.300-3000011
DeWanna Bonner11:574501250.0010.0221001400103
Kathryn Westbeld10:35321111001110000-110100-1
Sami Whitcomb11:034122450.0010.0020.00122015
Kalani Brown00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Lexi Held00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Kitija Laksa00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Kiana Williams00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury: Game recap

The game started with a back-and-forth battle, and Monique Akoa Makani gave Phoenix a 15-12 lead with a layup.

The Lynx responded with a 10-4 run, taking a 22-19 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Courtney Williams contributed seven points, while Bridget Carleton and Napheesa Collier combined for 18 points.

In the second quarter, Kahleah Copper erupted offensively, pouring in 13 points to help the Mercury outscore the Lynx 29-22, taking a 48-44 lead at halftime. Copper had totaled 17 points by the break to lead all scorers, as the Mercury asserted their dominance inside with 26 points in the paint.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
