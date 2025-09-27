Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score (Sep. 26) | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

The intense Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury series reached its third game on Friday at PHX Arena, with both squads aiming to seize the upper hand after splitting the first two contests.

Ad

In Game 2, Phoenix stunned the Lynx on their home court with an 89-93 overtime victory, evening the series at 1-1.

Below is the box score and game breakdown.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF =+/- Bridget Carleton SF 15:45 6 2 0 2 3 66.7 1 2 50.0 1 1 100 0 2 1 0 0 0 -1 Napheesa Collier PF 18:21 13 3 0 6 9 66.7 1 2 50.0 0 0 - 1 2 1 0 1 1 -4 Alanna Smith C 09:07 0 1 1 0 3 0.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0 1 -8 Kayla McBride SG 18:21 5 2 5 2 6 33.3 1 4 25.0 0 0 - 1 1 1 2 0 1 -4 Courtney Williams PG 18:35 7 3 2 3 8 37.5 1 2 50.0 0 0 - 0 3 0 0 0 2 -7 Jessica Shepard 05:00 0 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 0 0 - 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 Natisha Hiedeman 10:18 11 2 2 3 5 60.0 0 1 0.0 5 5 100 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 Maria Kliundikova 04:33 2 1 0 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 DiJonai Carrington 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anastasiia Olairi Kosu 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaylyn Sherrod 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Camryn Taylor 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ad

Trending

Phoenix Mercury player stats

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF =+/- Satou Sabally SF 13:57 4 1 0 0 5 0.0 0 2 0.0 4 4 100 0 1 2 0 0 2 4 Alyssa Thomas PF 17:28 11 2 5 5 9 55.6 0 0 - 1 2 50.0 1 1 2 1 0 1 6 Natasha Mack C 06:03 0 3 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 Kahleah Copper SG 17:18 17 1 2 8 9 88.9 1 2 50.0 0 0 - 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Monique Akoa Makani PG 11:39 5 3 1 2 5 40.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 - 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 DeWanna Bonner 11:57 4 5 0 1 2 50.0 0 1 0.0 2 2 100 1 4 0 0 1 0 3 Kathryn Westbeld 10:35 3 2 1 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 - 1 1 0 1 0 0 -1 Sami Whitcomb 11:03 4 1 2 2 4 50.0 0 1 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 1 2 2 0 1 5 Kalani Brown 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lexi Held 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kitija Laksa 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kiana Williams 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ad

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury: Game recap

The game started with a back-and-forth battle, and Monique Akoa Makani gave Phoenix a 15-12 lead with a layup.

The Lynx responded with a 10-4 run, taking a 22-19 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Courtney Williams contributed seven points, while Bridget Carleton and Napheesa Collier combined for 18 points.

In the second quarter, Kahleah Copper erupted offensively, pouring in 13 points to help the Mercury outscore the Lynx 29-22, taking a 48-44 lead at halftime. Copper had totaled 17 points by the break to lead all scorers, as the Mercury asserted their dominance inside with 26 points in the paint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More