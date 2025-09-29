  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 28) | Game 4, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 28) | Game 4, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 29, 2025 00:58 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Phoenix Mercury - Game Three - Source: Getty
The Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx battled in Game 4 of their semifinal series on Sunday (Image source: Getty)

The Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx battled in Game 4 of their semifinal series on Sunday at PHX Arena.

Ad

The Lynx were without two key figures as coach Cheryl Reeve was suspended and star forward Napheesa Collier was sidelined due to an ankle injury. Reserve forward Jessica Shepard was inserted into the starting lineup in place of Collier.

The fourth-seeded Phoenix has a chance to eliminate the top-seeded Minnesota and advance to the WNBA Finals. Should the Lynx win, a Game 5 will be scheduled on Tuesday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Satou Sabally184110205-93-65-6-10
Alyssa Thomas116511205-90-01-3-10
Natasha Mack44100111-30-02-2-8
Kahleah Copper03000300-50-10-0-12
Monique Akoa Makani30020001-31-20-0-8
Kathryn Westbeld02000000-20-20-0-3
Sami Whitcomb03110000-20-20-0-2
DeWanna Bonner21001001-30-10-0-2
Kalani BrownDNP----------
Lexi HeldDNP----------
Kitija LaksaDNP----------
Kiana WilliamsDNP----------
Ad

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Bridget Carleton03031100-10-00-05
Alanna Smith45110122-30-10-06
Jessica Shepard125011106-80-00-01
Kayla McBride113201014-110-23-30
Courtney Williams81312004-100-10-00
Maria Kliundikova24120101-50-10-0-4
Natisha Hiedeman10210100-30-01-2-4
Anastasiia Olairi Kosu01110000-00-00-0-4
Jaylyn SherrodDNP----------
Camryn TaylorDNP----------
DiJonai CarringtonDNP----------
Napheesa CollierDNP----------
Ad

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury game summary

The Minnesota Lynx raced to a 12-1 lead to open the game. At the end of the opening quarter, they held a 25-14 lead over the Phoenix Mercury. Minnesota's Jessica Shepard scored 10 points in the period, while Satou Sabally's eight points led Phoenix.

The Mercury outscored the Lynx 24-13 in the second quarter. At the halftime break, the game was tied at 38. Shepard's 12 points and five rebounds on 6-for-8 shooting led Minnesota in the first half. Kayla McBride added 11 points, while Courtney Williams had eight points.

Ad

Sabally scored a game-high 18 points in the first half to lead Phoenix. Alyssa Thomas added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Twitter icon

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications