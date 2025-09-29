Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 28) | Game 4, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

The Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx battled in Game 4 of their semifinal series on Sunday at PHX Arena.

The Lynx were without two key figures as coach Cheryl Reeve was suspended and star forward Napheesa Collier was sidelined due to an ankle injury. Reserve forward Jessica Shepard was inserted into the starting lineup in place of Collier.

The fourth-seeded Phoenix has a chance to eliminate the top-seeded Minnesota and advance to the WNBA Finals. Should the Lynx win, a Game 5 will be scheduled on Tuesday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Satou Sabally 18 4 1 1 0 2 0 5-9 3-6 5-6 -10 Alyssa Thomas 11 6 5 1 1 2 0 5-9 0-0 1-3 -10 Natasha Mack 4 4 1 0 0 1 1 1-3 0-0 2-2 -8 Kahleah Copper 0 3 0 0 0 3 0 0-5 0-1 0-0 -12 Monique Akoa Makani 3 0 0 2 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 -8 Kathryn Westbeld 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -3 Sami Whitcomb 0 3 1 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -2 DeWanna Bonner 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 -2 Kalani Brown DNP - - - - - - - - - - Lexi Held DNP - - - - - - - - - - Kitija Laksa DNP - - - - - - - - - - Kiana Williams DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Bridget Carleto n 0 3 0 3 1 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 5 Alanna Smith 4 5 1 1 0 1 2 2-3 0-1 0-0 6 Jessica Shepard 12 5 0 1 1 1 0 6-8 0-0 0-0 1 Kayla McBride 11 3 2 0 1 0 1 4-11 0-2 3-3 0 Courtney Williams 8 1 3 1 2 0 0 4-10 0-1 0-0 0 Maria Kliundikova 2 4 1 2 0 1 0 1-5 0-1 0-0 -4 Natisha Hiedeman 1 0 2 1 0 1 0 0-3 0-0 1-2 -4 Anastasiia Olairi Kosu 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Jaylyn Sherrod DNP - - - - - - - - - - Camryn Taylor DNP - - - - - - - - - - DiJonai Carrington DNP - - - - - - - - - - Napheesa Collier DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury game summary

The Minnesota Lynx raced to a 12-1 lead to open the game. At the end of the opening quarter, they held a 25-14 lead over the Phoenix Mercury. Minnesota's Jessica Shepard scored 10 points in the period, while Satou Sabally's eight points led Phoenix.

The Mercury outscored the Lynx 24-13 in the second quarter. At the halftime break, the game was tied at 38. Shepard's 12 points and five rebounds on 6-for-8 shooting led Minnesota in the first half. Kayla McBride added 11 points, while Courtney Williams had eight points.

Sabally scored a game-high 18 points in the first half to lead Phoenix. Alyssa Thomas added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

