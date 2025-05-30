Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and betting tips - May 30 | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx will travel to Footprint Center to take on the Phoenix Mercury in their sixth game of the season. So far, the Lynx have been perfect, winning their first five games against the Dallas Wings, LA Sparks, Connecticut Sun, and Seattle Storm.

Phoenix has also been in good form, defeating the LA Sparks, Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics, and Chicago Sky to start this campaign. Napheesa Collier being listed as questionable could see Minnesota drop its first game of the season on Friday.

However, the Lynx is filled with quality and will make things difficult even without their best player.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The Lynx-Mercury game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET from the Footprint Center on Friday. Fans can watch the game live on FuboTV.

Moneyline: Lynx (-225) vs Mercury (+185)

Odds: Lynx (-5.5) vs. Mercury (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Lynx (o159.5 -110) vs. Mercury (u159.5 -110)

The odds are subject to change closer to tipoff, and were listed as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury preview

Napheesa Collier has been in fantastic form this season and is a significant reason behind the Minnesota Lynx's perfect start through their first five games. She is recording 26.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 52.7% from the field (43.8% from 3).

However, Friday’s game will be tricky for Minnesota as Collier could be sidelined with a knee injury. She is currently listed as questionable. If Collier sits out, the Mercury can match Minnesota’s record.

However, to defeat Minnesota, Phoenix will need big performances from its star duo of Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Both have been solid this season and will need to keep it rolling on Friday.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury predicted starting lineup

Lynx

PG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Napheesa Collier | PF: Alanna Smith | C: Bridget Carleton

Mercury

PG: Sami Whitcomb | SG: Monique Akoa-Makani | SF: Satou Sabally | PF: Kathryn Westbeld | C: Alyssa Thomas

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury betting tips

Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally has been in fine form, recording 19.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season. However, against a defensively sound team like the Lynx, Sabally will need to get creative with her scoring and is likely to go under her point prop of 20.5 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Thomas has also done well in her first season away from the Connecticut Sun. So far, she is recording 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. With her form in mind, Thomas will likely surpass her points prop of 15.5 on Friday.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury prediction

The Minnesota Lynx have had the perfect start to their season, winning their first five games. The Mercury aren’t far behind with a record of 4-1 in their last five.

With Napheesa Collier listed as questionable, it wouldn’t be surprising if Friday’s game comes down to the wire. However, the Lynx are still favorites to win.

Our prediction: The Lynx will win.

