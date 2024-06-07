Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: Preview and Prediction for June 7 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup 

The Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury is one of the five matchups of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup scheduled for Friday. Both the Lynx and Mercury have performed well in the tournament so far, and the game will likely be a tough battle for both teams.

The Minnesota Lynx have a better record than the Mercury, standing at 7-2 against the 4-6 record of the Mercury. The Lynx are at the top of the Western Conference standings and third in the league, while the Mercury are eighth in the standings.

The Lynx can make it deep into the Commissioner's Cup, but the mighty Connecticut Suns and New York Liberty will also be intent on winning. The Suns and the Liberty are first and second in the table, respectively. For the Mercury, winning the tournament will be an uphill battle.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury game details and odds

The Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury game will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET and will be telecast on ION and Lynx App. A recap will also be available for WNBA League Pass subscribers after the game.

Moneyline: Lynx (-230) vs. Mercury (+184)

Spread: Lynx (-5.5) vs. Mercury (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Lynx -110 (o163.5) vs. Mercury -110 (u163.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury preview

The Minnesota Lynx have won four games in their last five, making them the clear favorites to win on Friday night. It will be an interesting matchup that will keep the fans entertained.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury injury reports and starting lineups

As per ESPN, the Phoenix Mercury will be without Brittney Griner and Rebecca Allen. The expected lineup for the Mercury is:

G — Natasha Cloud, G — Kahleah Copper, G — Diana Taurasi, F — Natasha Mack, F — Sophie Cunningham.

As per ESPN, the Minnesota Lynx will be without Diamond Miller. The expected lineup for the Lynx is:

G — Kayla McBride, G — Courtney Williams, F — Napheesa Collier, F — Alanna Smith, F — Bridget Carleton.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury prediction

Despite being on the road, the Minnesota Lynx are the favorites to win the matchup on Friday night. The Lynx should be able to secure an easy victory with the roster depth they have. The Mercury, on the other hand, will need to adjust their tactics if they plan on winning.