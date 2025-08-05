Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - August 5 | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx face the Seattle Storm on Tuesday in the third matchup between the two teams this season. Both teams have won a game each and will be looking to take the lead in the regular season series.Heading into Tuesday’s matchup, the Lynx (24-5) sits comfortably on top of the leaderboard with a five-and-a-half-game lead over the New York Liberty (18-10) in second. Meanwhile, the Storm (16-13) are sixth in the standings, eight games behind Minnesota.Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting TipsThe Lynx-Storm game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET from Seattle’s home arena. The game will air on FanDuel Sports Network - North and can also be streamed with WNBA League Pass.Moneyline: Storm (-130) vs Lynx (+110)Odds: Storm (-2.5) vs. Lynx (+2.5)Total (O/U): Storm -110 (o156.5) vs. Lynx -110 (u156.5)Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm PreviewThe Lynx lost their last meeting with the Storm on June 11, falling 94-84 in a dominant Seattle performance. Nneka Ogwumike led the way with a team-high 21 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. Erica Wheeler was also solid, finishing with 20 points and nine assists.The Lynx leaned on Napheesa Collier (25 points) and Kayla McBride (19 points), who have been their top contributors against Seattle this season. With Collier ruled out for Tuesday, McBride will likely carry more of the offensive load.Minnesota enters Tuesday's matchup on a two-game winning streak, while Seattle aims to get out of a tough spot by snapping its two-game losing streak.Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting LineupLynxPG: Kayla McBride | SG: Courtney Williams | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Alanna Smith | C: Jessica ShepardStormPG: Skylar Diggins | SG: Erica Wheeler | SF: Gabby Williams | PF: Ezi Magbegor | C: Nneka OgwumikeMinnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Betting TipsNneka Ogwumike’s points total for Tuesday’s game sits at 16.5, which is slightly lower than her season average of 18.0 points. She has been in fine form over the team’s last five games, recording 21.4 points. Bet on the over.Meanwhile, Kayla McBride’s points total for this game is set to 17.5, which is higher than her season average of 14.8 points. McBride has been in fine form, scoring 24 points in her last two games. With Napheesa Collier out, she will likely lift a heavier load vs. the Storm and could surpass the mark. Bet on the over.Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm PredictionThe Storm enters Tuesday's game as slight favorites to win at home. While the Lynx have been the stronger team this season, Collier’s absence could tilt the game in favor of Seattle.Our prediction: The Storm to win