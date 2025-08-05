  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Minnesota Lynx
  • Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - August 5 | 2025 WNBA season

Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - August 5 | 2025 WNBA season

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 05, 2025 09:35 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - August 5 (Credits: Getty)

The Minnesota Lynx face the Seattle Storm on Tuesday in the third matchup between the two teams this season. Both teams have won a game each and will be looking to take the lead in the regular season series.

Ad

Heading into Tuesday’s matchup, the Lynx (24-5) sits comfortably on top of the leaderboard with a five-and-a-half-game lead over the New York Liberty (18-10) in second. Meanwhile, the Storm (16-13) are sixth in the standings, eight games behind Minnesota.

Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Lynx-Storm game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET from Seattle’s home arena. The game will air on FanDuel Sports Network - North and can also be streamed with WNBA League Pass.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Moneyline: Storm (-130) vs Lynx (+110)

Odds: Storm (-2.5) vs. Lynx (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Storm -110 (o156.5) vs. Lynx -110 (u156.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Preview

youtube-cover
Ad

The Lynx lost their last meeting with the Storm on June 11, falling 94-84 in a dominant Seattle performance. Nneka Ogwumike led the way with a team-high 21 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. Erica Wheeler was also solid, finishing with 20 points and nine assists.

The Lynx leaned on Napheesa Collier (25 points) and Kayla McBride (19 points), who have been their top contributors against Seattle this season. With Collier ruled out for Tuesday, McBride will likely carry more of the offensive load.

Ad

Minnesota enters Tuesday's matchup on a two-game winning streak, while Seattle aims to get out of a tough spot by snapping its two-game losing streak.

Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineup

Lynx

PG: Kayla McBride | SG: Courtney Williams | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Alanna Smith | C: Jessica Shepard

Storm

PG: Skylar Diggins | SG: Erica Wheeler | SF: Gabby Williams | PF: Ezi Magbegor | C: Nneka Ogwumike

Ad

Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Betting Tips

Ad

Nneka Ogwumike’s points total for Tuesday’s game sits at 16.5, which is slightly lower than her season average of 18.0 points. She has been in fine form over the team’s last five games, recording 21.4 points. Bet on the over.

Meanwhile, Kayla McBride’s points total for this game is set to 17.5, which is higher than her season average of 14.8 points. McBride has been in fine form, scoring 24 points in her last two games. With Napheesa Collier out, she will likely lift a heavier load vs. the Storm and could surpass the mark. Bet on the over.

Ad

Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Prediction

The Storm enters Tuesday's game as slight favorites to win at home. While the Lynx have been the stronger team this season, Collier’s absence could tilt the game in favor of Seattle.

Our prediction: The Storm to win

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications