Mist BC vs Lunar Owls BC Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 10) | 2025 Unrivaled

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Mar 11, 2025 00:10 GMT
Mist v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

The Mist BC vs Lunar Owls BC game on Monday is a showdown between two teams on polar opposites of the Unrivaled standings. On the one hand, Mist BC is tied for second-worst record with its 5-8 record. On the other hand, Lunar Owls BC reigns atop the standings with its 12-1 record.

Still, this game is expected to bring the intensity, as Unrivaled co-founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are suiting up for Mist and Lunar Owls, respectively. With Mist trying secure a playoff spot and Lunar Owls trying to extend their winning streak to five, there is much on the line as these two teams clash inside Wayfair Arena.

Mist BC vs Lunar Owls BC Player Stats and Box Score

Mist BC

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT
Breanna Stewart1340100185-81-11-2
Rickea Jackson400000142-40-00-0
Jewell Loyd000011150-20-10-0
DiJonai Carrington8 0 2301053-40-11-1
Courtney Vandersloot2 0 2000160-10-01-1
Aaliyah Edwards0 1 0000020-30-00-0
Lunar Owls BC

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT
Napheesa Collier1520010167-80-11-1
Allisha Gray921002184-51-10-0
Skylar Diggins-Smith4 2 3010042-50-00-0
Courtney Williams4 2 4000252-30-00-0
Shakira Austin4 3 0012261-20-01-1

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
