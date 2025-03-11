Mist BC vs Lunar Owls BC Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 10) | 2025 Unrivaled

The Mist BC vs Lunar Owls BC game on Monday is a showdown between two teams on polar opposites of the Unrivaled standings. On the one hand, Mist BC is tied for second-worst record with its 5-8 record. On the other hand, Lunar Owls BC reigns atop the standings with its 12-1 record.

Ad

Still, this game is expected to bring the intensity, as Unrivaled co-founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are suiting up for Mist and Lunar Owls, respectively. With Mist trying secure a playoff spot and Lunar Owls trying to extend their winning streak to five, there is much on the line as these two teams clash inside Wayfair Arena.

Mist BC vs Lunar Owls BC Player Stats and Box Score

Mist BC

Ad

Trending

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT Breanna Stewart 13 4 0 1 0 0 1 8 5-8 1-1 1-2 Rickea Jackson 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 2-4 0-0 0-0 Jewell Loyd 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 5 0-2 0-1 0-0 DiJonai Carrington 8 0 2 3 0 1 0 5 3-4 0-1 1-1 Courtney Vandersloot 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 6 0-1 0-0 1-1 Aaliyah Edwards 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-3 0-0 0-0

Ad

Lunar Owls BC

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT Napheesa Collier 15 2 0 0 1 0 1 6 7-8 0-1 1-1 Allisha Gray 9 2 1 0 0 2 1 8 4-5 1-1 0-0 Skylar Diggins-Smith 4 2 3 0 1 0 0 4 2-5 0-0 0-0 Courtney Williams 4 2 4 0 0 0 2 5 2-3 0-0 0-0 Shakira Austin 4 3 0 0 1 2 2 6 1-2 0-0 1-1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback