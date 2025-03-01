Mist BC vs Phantom BC Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 28) | 2025 Unrivaled

Mist BC faced Phantom BC for the third time in the 2025 Unrivaled season on Friday. Breanna Stewart and Co. could take the lead in the season series with another victory. Stewie looked to get help from Jewell Loyd, Courtney Vandersloot and Rickea Jackson to carry the team.

After a seesaw battle in the opening minutes, Mist began to get separation from their opponents late in the first quarter. Behind a balanced attack, coach Phil Handy's team finished the period with a 31-21 lead.

Phantom cut the lead early in the second quarter before Mist imposed its will again in the game. Stewart scored six points late in the period to push her team to a 51-42 advantage at halftime.

Mist BC vs Phantom BC player stats and box score

Mist BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Breanna Stewart 15 5 5 Rickea Jackson 10 1 2 Jewell Loyd 8 5 1 Courtney Vandersloot 11 1 2 DiJonai Carrington 4 2 0 Aaliyah Edwards 3 3 3 NaLyssa Smith DNP -- - - - - - - -

Phantom BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Sabrina Ionescu 13 6 4 Katie Lou Samuelson 8 1 0 Satou Sabally 4 3 2 Brittney Griner 15 3 0 Natasha Cloud 2 3 3 Marina Mabrey DNP - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

