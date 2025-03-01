Mist BC vs Phantom BC Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 28) | 2025 Unrivaled

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 01, 2025 02:43 GMT
Mist BC vs Phantom BC player stats and box score for Feb. 28 game. [photo: @mistbc/IG, @phantombc/IG]
Mist BC faced Phantom BC for the third time in the 2025 Unrivaled season on Friday. Breanna Stewart and Co. could take the lead in the season series with another victory. Stewie looked to get help from Jewell Loyd, Courtney Vandersloot and Rickea Jackson to carry the team.

After a seesaw battle in the opening minutes, Mist began to get separation from their opponents late in the first quarter. Behind a balanced attack, coach Phil Handy's team finished the period with a 31-21 lead.

Phantom cut the lead early in the second quarter before Mist imposed its will again in the game. Stewart scored six points late in the period to push her team to a 51-42 advantage at halftime.

also-read-trending Trending
Mist BC vs Phantom BC player stats and box score

Mist BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Breanna Stewart1555
Rickea Jackson1012
Jewell Loyd851
Courtney Vandersloot1112
DiJonai Carrington4 2 0
Aaliyah Edwards3 3 3
NaLyssa SmithDNP---------
Phantom BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Sabrina Ionescu1364
Katie Lou Samuelson810
Satou Sabally432
Brittney Griner153 0
Natasha Cloud2 3 3
Marina MabreyDNP- -------
