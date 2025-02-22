Mist BC vs Vinyl BC Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 21) | 2025 Unrivaled

Vinyl BC ended a five-game losing slump on Friday with a 72-65 win against Mist BC. Rae Burrell scattered nine points after Vinyl led 60-58 entering the decisive period. Dearica Hamby scored the other three points to help push their team to its first win since Jan. 20.

Courtney Vandersloot, who kept Mist in the game in the third quarter, finished with a team-high 21 points. Breanna Stewart had 18 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal. Aaliyah Edwards came off the bench to add six points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

The win by Vinyl improved its record to 4-5 and dropped Mist to the bottom with a 2-7 record.

Mist BC vs Vinyl BC player stats and box score

Mist BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Rickea Jackson 4 1 1 1 0 3 2-9 0-2 0-0 Breanna Stewart 18 13 2 1 0 1 7-15 1-3 2-2 Jewell Loyd 12 1 5 0 0 1 6-10 0-2 0-0 Courtney Vandersloot 21 5 2 0 1 2 7-11 2-3 3-4 Aaliyah Edwards 6 10 2 0 0 3 3-6 0-0 0-0 DiJonai Carrington 4 0 0 2 0 1 2-6 0-1 0-1 NaLyssa Smith DNP - - - - - - - -

Vinyl BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Rhyne Howard 26 4 3 3 1 1 9-20 4-11 2-3 Jordin Canada 10 3 5 1 0 3 5-8 0-0 0-1 Dearica Hamby 23 9 3 1 0 3 9-16 2-2 2-3 Aliyah Boston 0 7 1 0 0 1 0-3 0-0 0-1 Rae Burrell 13 4 3 1 2 1 4-6 1-1 2-2 Arike Ogunbowale - - - - - - - - -

Mist BC vs Vinyl BC Game Summary

Mist BC took on Vinyl BC on Friday, the second meeting between the two teams in the Unrivaled. Breanna Stewart’s team, which won the first game, 77-67, hopes to stay unbeaten against their reeling opponents.

Vinyl came out on top 20-18 in a seesaw first-quarter battle. Without Arike Ogunbowale, Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada carried the scoring cudgels. Vinyl might have taken a bigger lead than what it enjoyed had it made multiple open shots.

Stewie exploded in the second quarter for Mist. After scoring four points in the first quarter, she added 12 in the next period. She finished the first half with 16 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Howard continued to carry Vinyl in the second period. She ended the first half with a game-high 22 points behind 7-for-13 shooting, including 4-8 from deep. Howard's exploits led Vinyl to a 43-36 lead at halftime.

Mist made the game close again in the third quarter behind Courtney Vandersloot. The court general scored 10 points in the last two minutes to creep back to within 60-58 of Vinyl.

Rae Burrell took over for Vinyl in the payoff period. She scored seven straight points to push her team to a 70-62 lead and on the brink of a victory. Vandersloot responded with a 3-pointer to keep Mist's hopes of a win alive.

After multiple defensive stops, Vinyl eked out a 72-65 win following Burrell's final basket.

