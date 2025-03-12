"Mist me with all the bs": Breanna Stewart playfully highlights ejections and crop tops in wholesome Unrivaled season farewell note

After Monday's 92-58 loss to the Lunar Owls, Breanna Stewart and Mist BC's inaugural season of Unrivaled basketball has ended. The league co-founder's team posted a 5-9 record, causing them to miss the final four.

Ad

With Laces BC, Rose BC, Vinyl BC and Lunar Owls BC set to compete in the final four, Stewart paid tribute to her team on Instagram on Wednesday. The reigning WNBA champion called her teammates Misties and reflected on their inaugural season while expressing excitement for the season ahead.

"Mistie Mistie, mist me will all the bs. Lead the league in practice minutes, crop tops and ejections. Always vibes on the Misties, see yall next year," Stewart wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

While the team struggled to fight their way into the top four, Breanna Stewart finished sixth in regular season scoring, averaging 19.1 points.

Even though the team was tied with Vinyl (5-9), Mist had a -30 point differential, costing them the No. 4 seed.

So far, there's been no word yet on how the league will handle rosters for the 2026 season. The league could keep rosters the same, with new additions to the player pool being added to a draft, or have coaches blindly assemble rosters once more before being assigned to their respective teams.

Ad

Based on Stewart's post, it sounds like there's a chance the league will keep teams together next season.

Looking at Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled league's final four

After Breanna Stewart and Mist BC were eliminated from the Unrivaled league's playoffs, the stage was set for the final four.

On Sunday, Laces BC and Rose BC will face off in the first semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the match between Vinyl BC and Lunar Owls BC will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

The two teams that emerge victorious from the semifinals will then collide in the championship game to decide the inaugural champion on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Heading into the semifinals, it's no secret that the Lunar Owls are sitting as heavy favorites. The team posted a 13-1 record, putting them five whole games ahead of Rose, who finished the regular season second. Based on the scheduling of the semifinals, Rose and Lunar Owls could wind up colliding in the championship game on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback