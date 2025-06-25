"Modern day Moses Malone": WNBA fans react as Angel Reese gets called for "mebound" by broadcaster on-air 

Angel Reese's "mebounds" meme has caught fire after the Chicago Sky star embraced it and turned it into merchandise. On June 13, Reese released a video on TikTok in which she sportingly accepted the "mebounds" joke, which has been viral since she came into the WNBA, referring to her grabbing rebounds off her missed shots under the rim.

"Whoever came up with the ‘mebounds’ thing… y’all ate that up cuz rebounds, mebounds, crebounds, keybounds, tebounds… anything that comes off that board… ITS MINE," Reese said.

On June 16, Reese filed a trademark for the word and announced that she was releasing merchandise, with part of the proceeds going to the Angel C. Reese Foundation, which was formed to counteract cyberbullying.

Days after these developments, broadcasters for the Sparks vs. Sky game on Tuesday decided to have some fun with the "mebounds" meme in the fourth quarter after Reese rebounded her missed shot.

"Some mebounds coming for Reese," the broadcaster said.

WNBA fans noticed the comment and immediately expressed their reactions to it. One fan compared her to NBA legend Moses Malone, saying:

₴₱ł₭Ɇ @Spikey_Buddy LINK Modern day Moses Malone.

Another suggested that Reese might use it as a business idea:

Andy froemel @FroemelAndy LINK Mebounds are now mainstream for Angel Reese. She will probably use this as an advertisement to sell a few hundred shirts.

Here are other reactions:

Galaxy.ai @galaxyai__ LINK angel really out here inventing new stats mid-game 😭

CaitlinFor3 @CaitlinForThree LINK Angel Reese will forever be known for the mebound meme. This is her legacy.

ChoZen @ChoZenKun LINK Everyone at pick up gon be sayin it 😭

Kerry Kittles Fan @KerryKittles LINK Why we keep gaslighting angel Reese saying she’s good. Or do people just use her for rage bait to get money for click bait

Angel Reese reacts to Chicago Sky's massive win

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky won Tuesday's contest 97-86, improving to 4-10 on the season. Reese had a dominant outing with 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals, shooting 6 of 12 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. The Sky snapped a three-game losing streak in the process.

After the game, Reese expressed her thoughts on the team and the coaching staff, saying (via Moreau Sports Media Prod Co.):

"Just taking things day by day…our coaching (staff)have did a good job…tonight we took it personal and knowing our matchups….we have to celebrate our small wins…tonight felt really good for us."

The Sky started slow, trailing by 12 at the end of the first quarter. However, they turned the game around immediately, winning the second quarter by six and keeping the momentum going for the rest of the game.

Kamilla Cardoso was an even bigger factor than Angel Reese, tallying 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks, shooting 10 of 15.

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More