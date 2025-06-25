"Modern day Moses Malone": WNBA fans react as Angel Reese gets called for "mebound" by broadcaster on-air 

Angel Reese's "mebounds" meme has caught fire after the Chicago Sky star embraced it and turned it into merchandise. On June 13, Reese released a video on TikTok in which she sportingly accepted the "mebounds" joke, which has been viral since she came into the WNBA, referring to her grabbing rebounds off her missed shots under the rim.
"Whoever came up with the ‘mebounds’ thing… y’all ate that up cuz rebounds, mebounds, crebounds, keybounds, tebounds… anything that comes off that board… ITS MINE," Reese said.
On June 16, Reese filed a trademark for the word and announced that she was releasing merchandise, with part of the proceeds going to the Angel C. Reese Foundation, which was formed to counteract cyberbullying.
Days after these developments, broadcasters for the Sparks vs. Sky game on Tuesday decided to have some fun with the "mebounds" meme in the fourth quarter after Reese rebounded her missed shot.
"Some mebounds coming for Reese," the broadcaster said.
WNBA fans noticed the comment and immediately expressed their reactions to it. One fan compared her to NBA legend Moses Malone, saying:
Another suggested that Reese might use it as a business idea:
Here are other reactions:
Angel Reese reacts to Chicago Sky's massive win
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky won Tuesday's contest 97-86, improving to 4-10 on the season. Reese had a dominant outing with 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals, shooting 6 of 12 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. The Sky snapped a three-game losing streak in the process.
After the game, Reese expressed her thoughts on the team and the coaching staff, saying (via Moreau Sports Media Prod Co.):
"Just taking things day by day…our coaching (staff)have did a good job…tonight we took it personal and knowing our matchups….we have to celebrate our small wins…tonight felt really good for us."
The Sky started slow, trailing by 12 at the end of the first quarter. However, they turned the game around immediately, winning the second quarter by six and keeping the momentum going for the rest of the game.
Kamilla Cardoso was an even bigger factor than Angel Reese, tallying 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks, shooting 10 of 15.