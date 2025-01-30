"Mommy is back on her BS": Brittney Griner's wife radiates confidence in stylish post-workout mirror selfie 

Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle are enjoying life these days. Their son is celebrating a milestone next week, and Griner is embarking on a new chapter of her WNBA career with the Atlanta Dream next season.

Cherelle, looking radiant in her social media posts, shared clips on Instagram on Thursday. The 32-year-old lawyer showcased herself in stylish apparel after a workout:

Cherelle Griner takes a post-workout selfie. Image source: IG.com/cherelletgriner

"Mommy is back on her BS," wrote Cherelle in the caption.

Trending

Cherelle is just seven months removed from giving birth to Bash Raymond, her first son with Griner. "Back on her BS" is a reference to Cherelle gradually resuming her routinary activities after taking time off to focus on caring for her child.

Cherelle and Griner met each other while attending Baylor University between 2009 and 2013, but they didn't start dating until years later. They got engaged in Aug. 2018 and finally tied the knot in June 2019. Prior to their engagement, Griner was briefly married to Glory Johnson, a two-time WNBA All-Star.

One of the most challenging periods in their marriage was Griner's 10-month incarceration in 2022. In February of that year, Griner, who was playing in the Russian Premier League, was detained by Russian customs officials who claimed to have found cannabis oil in her luggage. After nine months of detention, Griner was sentenced to a nine-year term in a Russian penal colony.

Just weeks into serving her sentence, Griner was freed after then-U.S. President Joe Biden negotiated her release. Over two years have passed since her incarceration, and Griner is now back to enjoying her family life and professional career.

Brittney Griner shares pic of her family on Instagram

On Wednesday, Griner gave fans a peek into her current activities on Instagram. The first image in her collection shows the 6-foot-9 center with her family of three:

"Life lately... camera roll dump," wrote Griner in the post's caption.

The rest of the images and clips in the post feature more pictures of baby Bash, as well as Griner sitting down for an interview with members of the media at an Unrivaled event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback