  "More money for her in Westwood than W": Steph Curry's $13,000,000 ex-teammate reacts to UCLA's Lauren Betts' major WNBA decision

"More money for her in Westwood than W": Steph Curry's $13,000,000 ex-teammate reacts to UCLA's Lauren Betts' major WNBA decision

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 08, 2025 18:58 GMT
&quot;More money for her in Westwood than W&quot;: Steph Curry
"More money for her in Westwood than W": Steph Curry's $13,000,00 ex-teammate reacts to UCLA's Lauren Betts' major WNBA decision

Stephen Curry's former teammate Matt Barnes reacted to Lauren Betts' decision to forego the 2024 WNBA Draft to play one more season with the UCLA Bruins, her senior year. The junior center is having a remarkable season with the No. 1 ranked and undefeated team and will run it back in the 2025-26 campaign.

Matt Barnes, who has a net worth of $13 million, explained why this decision made sense for the 6'7" center from both a competitive and financial standpoint.

"Great team, great coach & probably more money for her in Westwood than in the W," Barnes commented underneath the post.
Matt Barnes&#039; comment
Matt Barnes' comment

Lauren Betts announced her decision on Friday night, Aishwarya Kumar of ESPN reported. The center explained her decision to stay in college for one more year, saying that she wanted to continue enjoying everything UCLA has to offer her.

"College is the best years of your life," Betts said. "and so I don't think I'd ever give that up. Why not be spoiled for a whole another year? The way the coaches take care of us in this program, like, how comfortable I am here, and I think that the friendships I've created -- I'd want to do that for another year."

She added that she's aiming to reach the top and lead her team to glory after all is said and done.

"I want to win a national championship, obviously, if not this year, then obviously next year, but hopefully we could just do it both times," Betts said.

Who could have drafted Lauren Betts in 2025 WNBA Draft?

The next WNBA mock drafts will need to adjust and leave out Lauren Betts after her decision. However, she was expected to be a top-five draft pick in April. ESPN's Michael Voepel had her going at No. 5 to the Golden State Valkyries in November.

Her name would be called after Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings), Kiki Iriafen (then LA Sparks, now Seattle Storm), Azzi Fudd (Chicago Sky) and Olivia Miles (Washington Mystics).

Voepel noted that this was a bet, as the Valkyries hadn't added anybody since the expansion draft was still a month away. With a clearer picture and Betts out of the equation, the situation might have changed for the brand-new franchise.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
