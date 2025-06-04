The Seattle Storm have once again found themselves at the center of league troubles as former player Jewell Loyd has filed a complaint alleging that a Storm assistant coach cursed at her during a game this season.

On Wednesday, renowned journalist Khristina Williams broke the news to the masses through a post on X (formerly Twitter). She informed the community that the league was launching an investigation, but did not specify the reasons behind the decision.

"Per sources: There is currently an investigation being launched into the Seattle Storm coaching staff by the WNBA and league security," Williams tweeted.

Few hours later, Williams followed up with another post, stating:

"A source with knowledge of the situation tells @iHRWomensSports that the league is reviewing a complaint filed by a former Seattle Storm player, who alleges an assistant coach used profanity toward them.

Meanwhile, Seattle Times’ Percy Allen reported that the WNBA is investigating a complaint from Jewell Loyd, who alleged that a Storm assistant coach cursed at her during a game this season, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

The Storm dominated Las Vegas 102-82 on May 25, while the Aces edged out a 75-70 win last Sunday.

This is not the first time the Storm's coaching staff has been investigated. In the 2024 season, the franchise's biggest star - Jewell Loyd - accused Seattle's staff of harassment and bullying, which led to an investigation.

However, the investigation did not yield any findings and was subsequently concluded. Loyd requested a trade soon after the investigation ended, with the six-time All-Star traded to the LV Aces in February.

Before breaking the news about the investigation, Williams reported that Li Yueru's representatives had requested a trade for the Chinese international from the Storm. While it may be unrelated to the league launching an investigation against the Seattle Storm, Yueru is a player with a reported history of suffering mockery for her language struggles at the Seattle camp.

Seattle Storm comeback in second-half against Dallas Wings to snap loss streak

Seattle Storm made a comeback against a Paige Bueckers-less Dallas Wings to snap their losing streak on Tuesday. Dallas - led by DiJonai Carrington - opened the game strong as they finished the first two quarters with 20-19 and 18-11 points respectively.

However, Seattle relied on their veteran talents to turn the game around for them as they outscored their opponents in the last two quarters to secure an 83-77 win. The Storm have had a rollercoaster start to their season. They suffered a blowout loss in their opening game against the Mercury with a final score of 81-59.

However, they did not led the loss get to them and went on to win their next three matches in a row, but after that, they lost their fifth game and went on a losing streak. They lost three games consecutively before breaking the streak against the Wings on Tuesday.

French international Gabby Williams led the scoring charts for her team as she registered 18 points, three rebounds and four assists to lead her team past the victory line.

