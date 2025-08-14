Most Improved Player and All-WNBA hopeful Azura Stevens shakes off disappointment of All-Star snub

Azura Stevens has been a steady cog for the LA Sparks this season, becoming one of the team's most reliable inside operators. However, her early-season exploits went unnoticed as she was snubbed from the WNBA All-Star last month.

Stevens, who is also one of the candidates for the Most Improved Player award and an All-WNBA nod, spoke about her All-Star snub with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina. In the interview, Stevens put her and teammate Dearica Hamby's omission behind them as they now turn their focus to leading the Sparks to a playoff spot.

“Obviously, we (Stevens and Hamby) felt like we should’ve had the opportunity," Stevens said. "But it is what it is. I’m not super worried about that anymore. I’m just focused on the playoffs and us getting there. That’s in the past now. All-Star is over.”

Stevens averages 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals this season. She has also tallied a career-high 28.8 minutes per game this year with the Sparks.

With such impressive numbers coupled with consistent offensive production, Azura Stevens hopes that would be enough to land her an individual award, such as the Most Improved Player nod and an All-WNBA citation.

"That would be a huge accomplishment," Stevens said on being a candidate for the awards. "I think I improved my game a lot. Everybody can see that. But I can’t control the voting. All I can control is my part and what I’m doing. That’s the same way I approached All-Star. I’m just going to play my game. If I’m picked, cool. If I’m not, that’s not my problem."

The Sparks are currently battling for a playoff spot, sitting at No. 9 in the standings with a 15-17 record. They are just 0.5 games behind the No. 8-seeded Seattle Storm.

Azura Stevens gets candid about being one of the most underrated players in the league

Azura Stevens has long been one of the most underrated players in the league, which was further emphasized by her veteran teammate Kelsey Plum. In the same interview with Medina, Stevens got candid about receiving such remarks, saying that she will just let her game prove her talents.

"I think so, too. But I try to let my game do the talking," Stevens said in response to Plum's praise. "I’m not going to be a person that’s going to say a bunch of different stuff. Because I think you can say things, but showing it is more impactful. So I try to play my game and let everything fall where it falls."

With just eight games remaining in the regular season, Stevens is expected to continue her production for the Sparks as they look to salvage the final ticket to the playoffs in the season's final stretch.

