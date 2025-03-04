Angel Reese's rise to stardom continues. Following a spectacular rookie WNBA season, the LSU product has stayed relevant on social media, excelling at Unrivaled and with her many business endeavors.

Ad

Notably, that includes her partnership with Reese's Puffs. Five months ago, the brand and Reese agreed to a partnership to create a limited edition of the world-known cereal dubbed 'Angel Reese's Puffs.' It featured four different boxes. Reese's fans got their hands on one of those boxes, including his new coach.

Sky coach Tyler Marsh's wife Kiara took to Instagram to celebrate their move to Chicago by sharing a pic of a special edition Reese's Puffs box.

Ad

Trending

"Move couldn't be complete without it," she captioned the post.

Via Kiara Marsh's IG

Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh is excited about Angel Reese

We're still months away from the start of the WNBA season, but two Chicago Sky stars are already working on their chemistry.

Ad

Ariel Atkins and Angel Reese are excelling at Unrivaled's Rose BC, and it seems like Coach Marsh is loving every second of it.

The former assistant coach took to X to share a clip of a solid pick-and-roll play in which Reese set a hard screen and then slashed to the rim for an easy layup, and that might be just what he wants to see on the court next season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Sky didn't have a good season last year, but another campaign of Reese and Kamilla Cardoso could be a promising one.

Before the wrist injury ended her season, Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds for the Sky. She also established a record for the most consecutive double-doubles (15) and the most rebounds in a single season (446), though A'Ja Wilson broke that record later in the season.

Marsh will have his work cut out for him to lead this team to contention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback