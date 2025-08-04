  • home icon
  • “Multiply that x10”: DiJonai Carrington issues major promise to Minnesota Lynx fans after blockbuster trade

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 04, 2025 15:54 GMT
&ldquo;Multiply that x10&rdquo;: DiJonai Carrington issues major promise to Minnesota Lynx fans after blockbuster trade (Source: Imagn)
The Minnesota Lynx bolstered their roster with the addition of DiJonai Carrington on Sunday. The All-Defensive player was traded to the league leaders from the Dallas Wings for Karlie Samuelson, Diamond Miller and a 2027 second-round pick.

Arriving in Minnesota on Monday, DiJonai Carrington greeted Lynx fans through an Instagram video, where she shared her excitement about the new chapter. The forward didn’t hold back, making a bold promise.

"I was lit, I feel, like, I'm the type of player that plays up to the level of who they're surrounded by, so, I'm excited," she said.
"I mean, you (Lynx fans) know we've been on opposite sides of the coin a couple of times, but now we're together, and I think what y'all gonna get, whatever you think y'all gonna get, multiply that 10x, and that's what you're really gonna get."
Carrington also shared her excitement about playing with the StudBudz, Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman.

"T (Hiedeman) and Court (Williams) are like two of my best friends since my rookie year, so, I'm definitely hyped to be back around them," Carrington expressed.
Joining the Dallas Wings at the start of the season, Carrington played an instrumental part in their season, playing 20 of their 29 games. Despite missing games due to a rib injury last month, the forward has performed when on the court, averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

She leaves a struggling Wings (8-21) team after three months and will join the Minnesota Lynx (24-5), who are looking to make back-to-back Finals appearances.

Is DiJonai Carrington playing against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday?

The Minnesota Lynx are in Seattle for their game against the Storm on Tuesday. They traveled north after a 111-58 win over the Aces against the Aces on Saturday and will hope to record their third straight victory at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Their latest signing, DiJonai Carrington, is expected to be available for the game against the Storm, with her status listed as active on the injury report. The Lynx also announced her arrival in Seattle through a recent social media post.

"DiJonai touched down in Seattle. 😁," the caption read.

With Napheesa Collier's injury status being a game-time decision, there is a high possibility for Carrington to start against the Storm. The Lynx leads the standings with a 5.5-game lead over the New York Liberty.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

