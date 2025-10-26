"MVP on Baby Sitting Duty" - WNBA Fans Go Wild Over A'ja Wilson and Dawn Staley's Reunion for Gamecocks vs Alabama showdown

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was in attendance during her alma mater's football game on Saturday. The South Carolina Gamecocks faced the Alabama Crimson Tide at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.Despite South Carolina's 29-22 loss to Alabama, several fans were ecstatic to see the reigning WNBA MVP in attendance. In a clip posted by sports anchor Noah Chast on X, Wilson was with Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and several other players.Fans reacted to Wilson having a good time with current Gamecocks star Tessa Johnson and Raven Johnson. Five-star guard Jerzy Robinson of Sierra Canyon, who has an official visit with Staley's South Carolina this weekend, was also seen hanging out with Wilson.&quot;They got the MVP on (babysitting) duty fairs man,&quot; one fan tweeted.ً ً @wnbabaIILINKthey got the mvp on baby sitting duty fairs manAB @nike_vixen32LINKA’ja securing the future of South Carolina basketball early lol.Josh 🐅 (Coach Josh) @flausavedmeLINKDawn used 50 points for herHere are other fan reactions.Rayshawn Coleman @RayshawnColema2LINK@NoahChastTV @GamecockWBB @abc_columbia Dawn produces BUSINESS Women 👑Yana @yanab0015LINKTessa to Vegas! I've seen enough!C'am💫 @GamecocksPlsWinLINKTessa gon be our Big Bird replacement when Raven graduates 👀Before becoming the No. 1 pick of the 2018 WNBA draft, Wilson played for Staley for four seasons from 2014 until 2018. She helped lead the Gamecocks to the 2017 national championship.During that span, A'ja Wilson was also awarded the SEC Player of the Year three times (2016, 2017 and 2018) and became South Carolina's all-time leading scorer with 2,389 points.A'ja Wilson on being inducted into USC Hall of Fame: &quot;It's special&quot;South Carolina has continued to honor A'ja Wilson. In 2021, the university erected a statue outside of Colonial Life Arena for the basketball star, and Wilson's No. 22 Gamecocks jersey was retired in February. On Thursday, Wilson was among the six inductees into the USC Athletics Hall of Fame.During the induction ceremony, Wilson expressed appreciation for the latest recognition given to her.&quot;When you’re a Hall of Famer, no matter where you are, it’s special,&quot; Wilson said on Thursday. &quot;And particularly here at the University of South Carolina, it’s truly been a long journey. This city, this state, has opened me with wide open arms. And I’m just grateful to kind of be a Hall of Famer now.&quot;Wilson was inducted alongside Natasha Hastings (women’s track), Brandon Hulko (men’s diving), Paul Jubb (men’s tennis), Akram Mahmoud (men’s swimming) and Mollie Patton (women’s soccer).A'ja Wilson has continued to receive accolades in the WNBA. In just eight seasons, she has won three championships, two Finals MVPs, four regular-season MVPs and three Defensive Player of the Year awards.