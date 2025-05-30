MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander catches unexpected stray from WNBA star

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is widely regarded as one of the top stars in the NBA, many like to harp on how often he goes to the free-throw line. Fresh off punching his ticket to the finals, one WNBA star jabbed at the reigning MVP.
On Thursday night, the New York Liberty found themselves matched up against the Golden State Valkyries. They walked out with an 82-77 win to remain undefeated, largely due to the play of Breanna Stewart. The former MVP notched 27 points on the night, with 15 of them coming from the free-throw line.
During a joint press conference, members of the Liberty were asked if they'd ever seen a player draw so many fouls. Sabrina Ionescu quickly interjected, comparing Stewart to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Because of his ability to consistently get foul calls, the OKC Thunder star has been dubbed a "free-throw merchant" by fans. However, it's rare when he gets to the line as frequently as Stewart did against the Valkyries Thursday. This season, SGA has only attempted 19 or more free throws in a game once. That came in a January matchup against the Golden State Warriors when he went to the line 21 times.
19 free-throw attempts is a new career-high for Stewart, with her previous most being 18.
Former champion puts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of numerous young superstars
While players like Sabrina Ionescu made jokes at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's expense, many have sung the superstar guard's praises as of late. One former champion even went as far as to confidently put him ahead of his NBA peers in a major debate.
During Thursday's episode of "NBA Today," Kendrick Perkins ranked his top five rising superstars in the league right now. Guys like Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum made an appearance. However, it was SGA who ended up coming in at the top spot.
"You know why he is above all the rest? He is the only one with an MVP," Perkins said. "On the verge of delivering his first championship back to OKC."
Over the past two seasons, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has cemented himself as a premiere talent in this league. With what he's been able to do for the Thunder, he certainly belongs at the top of such a list.
In the coming weeks, SGA has a chance to further separate himself from the rest of the superstars in his age group. If he's able to win a championship and possibly a Finals MVP, there will be no denying he's the top young star in the game right now.