MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander catches unexpected stray from WNBA star

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is widely regarded as one of the top stars in the NBA, many like to harp on how often he goes to the free-throw line. Fresh off punching his ticket to the finals, one WNBA star jabbed at the reigning MVP.

Ad

On Thursday night, the New York Liberty found themselves matched up against the Golden State Valkyries. They walked out with an 82-77 win to remain undefeated, largely due to the play of Breanna Stewart. The former MVP notched 27 points on the night, with 15 of them coming from the free-throw line.

During a joint press conference, members of the Liberty were asked if they'd ever seen a player draw so many fouls. Sabrina Ionescu quickly interjected, comparing Stewart to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Because of his ability to consistently get foul calls, the OKC Thunder star has been dubbed a "free-throw merchant" by fans. However, it's rare when he gets to the line as frequently as Stewart did against the Valkyries Thursday. This season, SGA has only attempted 19 or more free throws in a game once. That came in a January matchup against the Golden State Warriors when he went to the line 21 times.

Ad

19 free-throw attempts is a new career-high for Stewart, with her previous most being 18.

Former champion puts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of numerous young superstars

While players like Sabrina Ionescu made jokes at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's expense, many have sung the superstar guard's praises as of late. One former champion even went as far as to confidently put him ahead of his NBA peers in a major debate.

Ad

During Thursday's episode of "NBA Today," Kendrick Perkins ranked his top five rising superstars in the league right now. Guys like Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum made an appearance. However, it was SGA who ended up coming in at the top spot.

"You know why he is above all the rest? He is the only one with an MVP," Perkins said. "On the verge of delivering his first championship back to OKC."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Over the past two seasons, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has cemented himself as a premiere talent in this league. With what he's been able to do for the Thunder, he certainly belongs at the top of such a list.

In the coming weeks, SGA has a chance to further separate himself from the rest of the superstars in his age group. If he's able to win a championship and possibly a Finals MVP, there will be no denying he's the top young star in the game right now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More