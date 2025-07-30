"My babies": Angel Reese's mom drops heartfelt post with Sky star and son Julian Reese as family reunites in Washington

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky were in Washington to face the Mystics on Tuesday. She met up with her mom and brother Julian, with the Sky star’s mum dropping a heartfelt post on X.Reese’s mum posed alongside Julian after the game. She captioned the photo:“My babies,” alongside loved-eyed emojis.The former LSU star credited her mother as her primary inspiration and remembered attending her mom’s Sunday games as a child, which sparked her journey in the sport. In interviews, she emphasized her mom’s independence and resilience as a single parent who raised her and her brother, Julian.In January, Angel Reese surprised her mother during a podcast episode on her show Unapologetically Angel. The episode was taped on her mom’s birthday and after presenting a cake, she revealed that she’d paid off her mother’s mortgage in full, fulfilling her lifelong goal.Reese and the Sky lost 103-86 to the Mystics. She continued her double-double streak, recording 22 points and 13 rebounds.Angel Reese offers advice to brother after signing contract with LakersAngel Reese was super excited after her brother, Julian, signed with the LA Lakers after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA draft. She offered words of advice to him as he took his first steps as a professional.&quot;Opportunity. You’ve got to maximize it because you don’t get these opportunities twice,&quot; Reese told reporters. &quot;I told him to show up first and make sure you’re at the front of the line for drills.&quot;&quot;He doesn’t have the opportunity to slack off,&quot; she added. &quot;He has to maximize it and really push through and really show his all, because it’s now or never. I think he has a really great opportunity, especially with the Lakers and what they need in the frontcourt.&quot;Julian Reese signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Lakers for the NBA Summer League following the 2025 NBA draft. He finished his college career at Maryland with 1,488 points and 1,015 rebounds, placing him among just two Terrapins ever to hit 1,000 in both categories.Though he didn’t hear his name called on draft night, his performance earned him a Summer League stint and a shot at securing a two-way contract or training camp invite.