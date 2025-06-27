“My basketball shoe stylist”: Paige Bueckers reveals girlfriend Azzi Fudd’s contribution to her game day kicks decision 

After hard-launching their relationship last week, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd shared more details about their roles in each other’s lives. For Bueckers, Fudd has been instrumental in her game-day sneaker choice, as she was revealed to be the one picking what the Dallas Wings rookie will wear in every game

Talking to Kicks, Bueckers candidly commended Fudd for helping her choose which pair of shoes she will wear in every WNBA game, deeming her as a shoe stylist.

“I usually get two, three, four, five shoes put together and then I actually call Azzi and have her help me pick them,” she said. “She has been doing a great job picking them.

“Yeah, Azzi is like my basketball shoe stylist,” Bueckers added.

Bueckers and Fudd were teammates in college before Bueckers was drafted as the top pick in the 2025 draft by the Wings.

Last year, Bueckers became the first collegiate player to have a player edition Nike model shoes, called G.T Hustle 3, providing her a signature shoe before entering the WNBA.

While Fudd is in her offseason at UConn, Bueckers has been tearing it up in the WNBA. She's averaging 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Wings, who have only won four of 16 games this season. Bueckers has become their leading scorer and go-to player despite being a rookie.

Paige Bueckers addresses potential signature shoe line in the future

While she has got her own signature model with Nike, Paige Bueckers’ sneaker future could be even brighter.

During the WNBA draft, Bueckers addressed rumors about a potential signature line with Nike.

“I have no idea. Based off staying in the moment, I haven't even thought about those conversations, nor have we started those. But there's a lot of people in line for that who deserve it as well. So, whatever happens in the future, we'll see," she said.

"They have done a lot of stuff with me creatively as well in the lifestyle department, not just basketball. They have a great creative team. They have great ideas. … It's been great working with Nike. They have invested so much in me, women's basketball and women's sports,” Bueckers added.

With her current trajectory, Paige Bueckers could be next in line for a potential women’s basketball shoe in the future.

