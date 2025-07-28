"My blondie" - Jordyn Woods and others impressed with Angel Reese's ex-teammate Kysre Gondrezick's fashion flex 

Former WNBA player and Angel Reese's ex-teammate Kysre Gondrezick celebrated her 28th birthday on Sunday. Gondrezick flexed her fashion style on social media to commemorate another year, garnering a lot of reactions from many basketball personalities. In an Instagram post, Gondrezick shared several images of herself wearing a plunging V-neck crop top, matching leather pants, a golden Chanel belt chain, and a Chanel purse. She was also wearing a pair of high-heeled boots, plus highlights in her curly hair. &quot;Twenty-ATE ♌️,&quot; Gondrezick wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMultiple celebrities and basketball personalities greeted Kysre Gondrezick with a happy birthday, including Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown and former Chicago Sky teammate Isabelle Harrison. &quot;Happy birthday my blondie😍❤️,&quot; Woods wrote. &quot;Happy birthday 😍😍😍😍,&quot; Brown commented. &quot;Happy birthday beautiful Ky 🎊🥳🎈,&quot; Harrison remarked. &quot;Happy birthdayyy 😍😍 so beautiful my friend ❤️,&quot; Aeriel Powers wrote. &quot;Happy birthdaaaaaaay🥳🥳🥳,&quot; Kalani Brown commented.&quot;Happy birthday 😍,&quot; Olivia Nelson-Ododa remarked. Basketball personalities greet Angel Reese's ex-teammate Kysre Gondrezick. (Photo: @kysrerae on IG)Surprisingly, Angel Reese wasn't one of the players who greeted Kysre Gondrezick on her Instagram post. Further digging showed that Gondrezick and Reese are not following each other on the social media platform. They seemed pretty close last year, when they spent time together during the summer.Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick appear to no longer be following each other on Instagram. (Photo: @kysrerae and @angelreese5 on IG)Gondrezick and Reese even attended the NBA Summer League with Jaylen Brown, who was previously dating the former. It's interesting to see that the former Chicago Sky teammates are no longer following each other, given that Reese was hyped when the ex-couple spent time in Brazil. Kysre Gondrezick and Angel Reese played together for less than a seasonDuring the 2024 WNBA season, Angel Reese was drafted by the Chicago Sky and immediately became a top player in the league. Reese set records with her double-double, though her atrocious shooting from close range became a regular laughingstock online.On the other hand, Kysre Gondrezick earned a roster spot in Chicago despite two years of inactivity. Gondrezick was the fourth pick in the 2021 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, but she played just 19 games as a rookie. She was waived ahead of the 2022 season and didn't sign with a team until the Sky came calling two years later.