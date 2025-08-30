"My body kind of rejected it" - Paige Bueckers makes 'no excuses' as she reveals difficult recuperation period from her ailment"

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 30, 2025 01:38 GMT
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn
Paige Bueckers missed the Dallas Wings’ 101-95 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday due to an illness. The rookie was questionable heading into the game before the Wings decided to keep her out. Bueckers returned two nights later to start the Wings’ three-game road trip in Atlanta.

When asked by Dallas Hoops Journal’s Grant Afseth about why she missed the game, Bueckers responded:

“I actually planned on playing against Connecticut, but I ended up taking an IV right before the game, and my body kind of rejected it. That happened right before, so it was a late scratch. … As long as I can breathe and get up and down the floor, you’ll hear no excuses from me.”
Wings coach Chris Koclanes said in the pregame interview against the Sun that Paige Bueckers was “ready to go.” Koclanes said that although sick, the All-Star point guard would “tough it out and play.” The sudden absence raised eyebrows regarding Bueckers’ status before she clarified her condition before the game against the Atlanta Dream.

The Dallas Wings are dealing with multiple injuries to key players. Tyasha Harris (knee), JJ Quinerly (ACL) and Li Yueru (ACL) are out for the season. Star guard Arike Ogunbowale still can’t shake off knee tendonitis. Bueckers’ availability against the Dream was a badly needed boost to an injury-riddled lineup.

Paige Bueckers and Wings will finish regular season against playoff-contending teams

There is no respite for Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings’ injury-hampered roster. After the loss to the Connecticut Sun, they traveled East to Atlanta on Friday before returning to the West for three more road games.

They will clash with the Minnesota Lynx, who own the No. 1 spot in the standings, on Monday. Three nights later, they will visit the Chase Center in San Francisco to face the Golden State Valkyries. On Sunday, they will go to Los Angeles for a final encounter with the LA Sparks. The limping Wings will return home on Sept. 11 to host the Phoenix Mercury.

To end the season, Paige Bueckers and Co. will have to run through a gauntlet of opponents in the middle of a heated race for the playoffs.

Edited by Michael Macasero
