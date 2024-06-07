"My Chenn to the Barbie"- Angel Reese hypes Chennedy Carter with epic monicker after 25-point game

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese hyped her teammate Chennedy Carter after the controversial Sky star dropped 25 points against the Washington Mystics on Thursday night. Resse, who scored a double-double in the game, posted an Instagram story with an epic monicker for Carter.

Reese shared a Chicago Sky post on her story which featured Carter's stats from the night. She accompanied the post with a caption that resonated with her nickname 'Chi Barbie.'

"My Chenn to the Barbie."

Angel Reese hypes up Chennedy Carter in her Instagram Story (Credits: @angelreese5/Instagram)

Reese drew the analogy of Ken and Barbie citing Carter as Ken and herself as Barbie. Carter delivered a great performance against the Mystics. She scored 25 points, collected four rebounds, and dished out two assists. The Sky star has been in the headlines a lot recently and it's all because of her altercation with WNBA's newest star Caitlin Clark.

Reese on the other hand also delivered a great performance to silence her critics. A lot of fans had complained about Reese's poor shooting prowess but the Sky rookie shut them all up when she dropped a double-double against the Mystics. Reese scored 16 points and collected 11 rebounds while providing three assists for his teammates.

Angel Reese stands up for Chennedy Cater's harassment after the altercation with Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese stood up for her teammate Chennedy Carter after an incident at their hotel. On June 5, the Chicago Sky players claimed that Carter was targetted by an aggressive fan while she was getting off the bus.

Carter has been in the public eye after her altercation with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Fans were upset at the shoulder charge that Carter threw on the back of the Clark when the ball was not in play.

However, the officials ruled it out as a common foul, and this infuriated the fans of the Fever star. Later on, the league bumped the foul up to a flagrant one offense but it did not matter as some fan attempted to approach Carter as she got off the bus. Angel Reese tweeted out her concern for the issue and urged the fans to stop it.

"Finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP."

It was reported that Carter wasn't the sole victim of the incident and that other Sky players were harassed as well. The security had to intervene and escort the athletes safely to the hotel.