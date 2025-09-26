"My delivery was sloppy": WNBA commentator Sarah Spain owns up to her fatal Angel Reese error, draws 'white devils' fire from enraged fans

WNBA commentator Sarah Spain has owned up to her comments on Angel Reese, which have landed her in much trouble with fans on social media. Spain invited Front Office Sports’ Annie Costabile on her podcast on Tuesday. The pair touched on a number of subjects, including Angel Reese’s situation with the Chicago Sky.Spain and Costabile shared their opinions on Reese’s comments to the Chicago Tribune, which led to her being suspended by the Sky. Both agreed with most of what Reese told the Tribune, but criticized her for comments related to specific teammates.“When she specifically named teammates … that, to me, was the most fundamental violation of how you publicly handle your stuff as a teammate,” Spain said.“I've covered numerous stars who have forced their way out of Chicago and talked about the franchise in the process, but none of those players publicly called out teammates,” Costabile said.Continuing their conversation, Spain and Costabile seemingly misinterpreted Reese's comments. Spain suggested that Reese holds the opinion that Kamilla Cardoso and she are the only ones guaranteed to be on the team next season.This misinterpretation has led to much criticism for her on social media. On Wednesday, Spain shared an apology video admitting fault, saying she “loosely paraphrased” Reese’s comments while speaking to Costabile.“Really, anything regarding Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and certain other WNBA hot topics is going to drive engagement, much of it angry,” Spain said. “More than a couple mentions of us being ‘White Devils.’”She also agreed with fans criticizing her for paraphrasing Reese’s comments and inserting her opinion.“I should have made it clear in my summation of her remarks that when I said, ‘no one’s worth keeping,’ that was my interpretation of the line,” she said. “My setup of the question for Annie was sloppy. My delivery was sloppy. I took down the videos of me and Annie talking because those will spread faster than my explanation.”While Spain admitted her fault, she also doubled down on her opinion that Reese should’ve refrained from mentioning specific teammates during her conversation with the Tribune.Chicago Sky GM Jeff Paglioca on team's plans for Angel ReeseFollowing the late-season strife between the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese, there has been much talk suggesting that Reese’s time in Chicago could be coming to an end. While fans and media outlets continue to speculate, Sky GM Jeff Paglioca firmly has Reese in his plans for next season.Speaking to reporters after the team's final regular-season game on Sept. 12, Paglioca said that his conversations with Angel and her team have been productive.“Until I hear differently, that's the direction we're going to move, is that she's (Angel Reese) on the roster,&quot; he said. “Obviously, we went through what we did. … We moved on as a team. She's a special player. And I have good conversations with Angel daily, with her team daily. They're constant, and they're productive.”Reese has played 64 games for the Sky in two seasons, averaging 14.1 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. Despite her solid play, the team is headed to the draft lottery for the second consecutive season.