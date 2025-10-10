  • home icon
  "My girl" - Angel Reese adores Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee's 'obsession' with Sky star's personalized gift box

"My girl" - Angel Reese adores Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee's 'obsession' with Sky star's personalized gift box

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 10, 2025 01:49 GMT
Angel Reese adores Travis Hunter
Angel Reese adores Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee's 'obsession' with Sky star's personalized gift box (Image source: Getty)

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese reacted to Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee, adoring her "Angel Couture" collection with Juicy Couture.

Reese recently partnered with Juicy Couture to become its global ambassador and the "face" of its Viva La Juicy fragrance line. Early this month, they also launched the "Angel Couture" apparel line, which the Sky star co-designed.

On Thursday, Lenee posted on her Instagram story a gift box of Reese's collection and wrote:

"OBSESSED 💖🩷💞."

The two-time WNBA All-Star responded:

"My girllll 🤍. "
Leanna Lenee&#039;s Instagram story on Thursday (Credits: IG/@leannalenee)
Leanna Lenee's Instagram story on Thursday (Credits: IG/@leannalenee)

According to Juicy's website, Angel Reese's signature collection is a limited-edition release aimed at highlighting the brand's signature staples. This includes updated velour sets, graphic baby tees and statement separates. Prices on the collection range from $39 to $139 and are available online and in select retailers.

"This collaboration celebrates game-changers," the website said.

Lenee married Hunter, the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NFL draft and the 2024 Heisman Trophy awardee, in May. Lenee is a social media personality and a content creator.

Angel Reese comments on partnership with luxury apparel brand

As part of Angel Reese's partnership with luxury apparel brand Juicy Couture, she is tasked to co-design a signature collection. The "Angel Couture" line incorporates the Chicago Sky star's personality and style.

"I grew up loving the brand, so representing Viva La Juicy and co-designing my own collection has been incredible," Reese said, per Fashion Network on Monday. "Juicy Couture has always been about confidence and having fun with fashion.
"Now with Angel Couture, I wanted to bring that same energy forward with pieces that are fearless, fun, and make you feel unstoppable."
Angel Reese just completed her second WNBA season, averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals on 45.8% shooting. She led the league in rebounds for the second straight year. However, Reese appeared in just 30 games due to a back injury. Chicago finished with a 10-34 record, tied for the league-worst record.

The second-year star has built a large social media following due to her off-court success. On Thursday, Reese announced that she will participate in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Oct. 15, making her the first professional athlete to walk the iconic runway.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

