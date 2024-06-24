“My girls are girls”- Draymond Green’s wife Hazel Renee shows love to LeBron James’ wife Savannah James for new venture

Draymond Green’s wife Hazel Renee is one of the biggest supporters of Savannah James, LeBron James’ wife. In March, she reacted to the entrepreneur’s appearance at the Billboard Women in Music 2024 awards. Renee could not hold back her excitement when she saw James’ wife present the Women’s Breakthrough Award to rising sensation Tems.

This time, Renee was hyped for the launch of “Let It Break,” a platform that “curates intentional, sacred spaces to foster vulnerability and self-discovery." The membership-based venture is co-headlined by April McDaniel with Porsha Ellis working as the chief executive officer.

Renee showed her unabashed joy for Savannah James’ pet project on Instagram:

“The girls are girls girls girls! PERIODT! Grow Friends GROW

“Congrats on @letitbreakofficial

“The Journey IS UPPPP!!!

Hazel Renee's message to Savannah James on IG [photo: Renee IG]

The functions and goals of "Let it Break” were described on its website.

“We’re creating a movement that empowers women to overcome limiting beliefs and reach their fullest potential by fostering deep self-awareness, engaging in meaningful conversations, providing education, and encouraging purposeful work.

Members can start their connections via intimate dinners, workshops, masterclasses or expert-led talks. It is a woman-centric platform, something the two have been highly supportive of on social media.

LeBron James toasted his wife and the venture with an IG story hours after the brand’s site opened.

Hazel Renee once reacted to Savannah James’ heartwarming afternoon with daughter Zhuri

LeBron James and Draymond Green’s families are quite close. The basketball stars have had fierce battles on the court but they are also buddies off of it. The relationship between the two has extended to Hazel Renee and Savannah James.

About a month ago, James’ wife posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Zhuri spending an afternoon in downtown Los Angeles. The youngest of the James kids could be seen blowing bubbles while the vehicle she was in moved around the city one sunny afternoon.

Renee reacted to the scene:

“My girls girl”

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee have a daughter named Cash, who was born in 2020. Zhuri is a few years older than Cash.

