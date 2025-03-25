"My heart is broken": WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, Magic Johnson offer emotional message to JuJu Watkins after devastating setback

WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie and NBA legend Magic Johnson shared emotional messages after college basketball sensation JuJu Watkins suffered a devastating setback. On Monday, the USC Trojans faced the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the round 2 knockout game in the NCAA Tournament's Region 4 Spokane.

Watkins suffered a season-ending injury during a transition attack in the first quarter. Lisa Leslie expressed her thoughts to the rising basketball star on X.

"My heart is broken💔 I will keep you in my prayers🙏🏾 @Jujubballin I know you will be back stronger and better!! Fight On @USCWBB for Juju✌🏾" Leslie tweeted.

NBA legend Magic Johnson followed Lisa Leslie and offered his support to Watkins with more details on her injury.

"Devastated to hear the news that Juju Watkins tore her ACL last night. I’m praying for a speedy recovery, but I know Juju is a competitor and will be back stronger and better! 🙏🏾" Johnson tweeted.

After the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on the Trojans star's injury. He revealed that the number one player on ESPN's March Madness rankings tore her ACL and will undergo surgery soon, barring her from participating in her team's NCAA championship pursuit.

The Trojans managed to push through without their star player and secured a 96-59 win against the Bulldogs on Monday night.

Lisa Leslie once compared JuJu Watkins to herself and praised her for choosing a different path

JuJu Watkins is one of the biggest and most popular names in college basketball in the last few years. However, she surprised a lot of people when she chose to play for the USC Trojans instead of joining a top-ladder program.

While Watkins' decision surprised many, it made the USC Trojans and WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie proud. During a segment from her Feb. 14 appearance on Angel Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, Leslie expressed her pride in Watkins and praised her for her decision.

The three-time WNBA MVP explained how tough it was for her to turn around a bottom-ladder team like the USC Trojans into a championship contender in her time as a college player. She praised JuJu Watkins for following in her footsteps and trying to do the same.

"I'm so proud of JuJu Watkins for pretty much doing the exact same thing. It is not easy to go to a program that is in last place or second to last place and you're coming with this big name and you're hoping you can draw other athletes to come in. It took a lot." (11:55)

Watkins was a core player for the USC Trojans and her absence could hurt the Trojans' chances. However, the team still has great players like Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall who have the potential to lead their team to success.

