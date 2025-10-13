  • home icon
  "My little sister I never wanted": A'ja Wilson once shared true feelings on $504,900 championship-winning teammate

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 13, 2025 06:23 GMT
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game Five - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game Five - Source: Getty

The Las Vegas Aces are WNBA champions once again, with much of their success credited to their top draft picks A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young. Wilson, selected in 2018, and Young, picked in 2019, each averaged double-digit scoring during their sweep of the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 WNBA Finals.

The duo has now played together for seven years, and in a 2022 ESPN interview, the year the Aces won their first championship, Wilson spoke about her bond with Young.

"That's my little sister I never wanted, but God put in my life," Wilson said.
The Aces also secured championships in 2023 and 2025, with Wilson earning Finals MVP this year, posting 28.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists, while Young averaged 20.3 ppg, 6.0 apg and 5.0 rpg, highlighted by a 32-point performance in Game 2.

In a Friday ESPN interview, former Aces coach Bill Laimbeer noted their strong chemistry, saying it stems from understanding that “the grass is not greener on the other side,” and encouraged them to value each other.

"You two are a team forever," Laimbeer recalled telling the two during his stint with the team. "Don't ever leave each other."
Wilson is an incoming unrestricted free agent after completing her two-year $400,000 contract with the Aces, while Young also completed her two-year $504,900 extension. Their future with the team remains intriguing as the collective bargaining agreement has yet to be finalized.

Chelsea Gray praises A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young as Aces win 3rd title in 4 years

The Aces reached dynasty status by capturing the 2025 WNBA championship, their third in four years. After a .500 start to the regular season, they finished on a 16-game winning streak, carrying that momentum into the playoffs.

Following the championship, guard Chelsea Gray, who contributed 11.8 ppg, 7.3 apg and 5.3 rpg in the Finals, lauded her star teammates.

"We got the best player in the world in A'ja Wilson," Gray said (per ESPN). "Jackie Young the best guard in the league. Everybody that stepped in was huge. We champions."

A’ja Wilson earned Finals MVP honors, finishing the sweep with 31 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in Game 4. Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray each added 18 points in the closeout game.

