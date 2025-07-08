“My man don’t even play a lot”: Angel Reese shared cryptic jab after no-call sparks controversy during loss vs Lynx 

Angel Reese expressed her frustrations with the referee's officiating on Sunday when the Chicago Sky took on the Minnesota Lynx. Despite having a slow start to their season, the Sky didn't make it easy for the Lynx, who are one of the top teams this season. While Minnesota ultimately took the victory, Reese believes it could've gone the other way.

In one of the plays in the fourth quarter with two minutes remaining, Reese saw the opportunity to go for an offensive rebound and put the ball back in the rim. However, she didn't appreciate the no-foul call when Bridget Carlton of the Lynx had her hand wrapped around Reese while the Sky star went for the rebound.

Angel Reese vented her frustration with a cryptic jab on X.

"Like hand around my waist is crazy," Reese said. "My man don't even play a lot."

Before her social media post, Reese also went on record during a postgame press conference to address the officiating.

"It's tough when you talk to officials and I asked them, 'Hey, we only shot two free throws. We've only been to the free throw line twice up until the fourth quarter,'" Reese explained. "She tells me it's not her job. It's frustrating because I know how hard we are battling inside."

Minnesota Lynx beat Angel Reese and Chicago Sky

The Minnesota Lynx overcame Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Sunday, winning 80-75. Leading the Lynx to triumph were Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier. Both were the only Minnesota players to hit the 20-point mark.

Williams had an all-around performance, adding 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists. As for Collier, she put up 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Despite coming up with the win, the Sky didn't make it easy for the Lynx.

Rachel Banham and Angel Reese fought hard as they attempted to secure their second consecutive victory against one of the best WNBA teams this season. Banham made it rain threes on Sunday as she hit six out of 10 3-point bombs. She added 20 points while shooting 53.8% from the field.

Meanwhile, Reese fought hard inside the paint, securing another double-double performance. Reese put up 16 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and one block. Unfortunately for her and the Sky, they didn't get the foul calls they felt like they deserved. However, they deserve praise for keeping the game close until the end.

