“My man My man My man": Napheesa Collier adores husband Alex Bazzell in loving snap-filled tribute 

Napheesa Collier has been leading the Minnesota Lynx this season, but she makes sure she still has time to honor her husband, Alex Bazzell. On Wednesday, Collier posted a collage to show off her man in an Instagram story.

“My man My man My man," she captioned.

Collier and Bazzell have been married since 2020, and have a daughter together, named Mila Sarah. Collier took maternity leave in the 2022 season when she only played four games to deliver their child.

They started dating when they were still juniors at the University of Connecticut and got engaged in 2019, the same year Collier entered the WNBA as the No. 6 pick in the draft taken by the Lynx.

Bazzell has been known in the basketball sphere as a trainer for NBA and WNBA players since 2015. According to Ultimate Hoops, he has coached NBA stars such as Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Bobby Portis, Trae Young and the late great Kobe Bryant, among others. He also trained his wife, Collier, who is putting up career-high numbers this season.

After reaching the WNBA Finals last year, Collier has been on a tear to start this season, averaging 25.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game as Minnesota remained undefeated in the first eight games of the season.

Napheesa Collier focuses on bigger goals amidst strong start to the season

Naphessa Collier’s leap to start the year has been turning heads across the league as Minnesota continues to be one of the top contenders this season.

While she has been tearing it up to start the season, Collier has remained focused on the team’s bigger goals, emphasizing that they are looking to become even more formidable as the season progresses.

“We have bigger goals this season than individual games…It takes individual games to get there, but we’re not gonna reach our bigger goals if we don’t lock in for those. One game at a time, one practice at a time, we need to change our mindset in the way we’re coming out if we want to get to where we want to be,” she said.

Aside from the Lynx, the defending champion New York Liberty is also among the remaining unbeaten teams in the league.

With Collier’s jump this season, the Lynx is among the early favorites to reach the WNBA Finals once more.

