"My middle days are long gone": Candace Parker finds new purpose in life as she shares special mom-and-daughter moment with Lailaa Williams

Candace Parker has found a new 'purpose' in her life, and it involves her daughter Lailaa Williams. On Sunday, the WNBA legend shared videos and pictures of them working out together on her Instagram account.In the videos, Parker played volleyball with her daughter, and in the caption to her Instagram post, she revealed that she was joined at the workout by her high school volleyball coach and the coach's daughter. &quot;While in Chicago for a thing tomorrow🤭 Lai is still working,&quot; Parker wrote. &quot;I stepped in to SET a little bit! Nice Mom/Daughter duo! My middle days are long gone, but this role of working to make @lailaa.williamsvball better is my PURPOSE NOW!❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥😈😈 Thank you to my highschool volleyball coach for her and her daughter working this AM with us. It was SO FUN! Like the good ol' days!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCandace Parker gave birth to her oldest child, Lailaa Williams, in May 2009. This milestone in her life came after a historic season in 2008 when she won the MVP award as a rookie. The WNBA legend married former NBA player Shelden Williams in November 2008, and they welcomed Lailaa the folllowing year. In 2016, Williams filed for a divorce and has since co-parented their daughter. Lailaa Williams seems to be on the same career path as her parents, but her route is slightly different. Rather than continuing either of her parents' legacies in basketball, Lailaa chose to carve her own path in volleyball.Candace Parker reveals the challenges she faced when she became a mom right after her first MVP seasonCandace Parker is arguably the best rookie to ever step foot in the WNBA. She had a spectacular rookie campaign, during which she etched her name in history as the first woman to win an MVP honor in her very first season in the league.However, right after her rookie season, Parker became pregnant, which temporarily put her career on hold. During her appearance on the All Facts No Brakes podcast in July, the WNBA legend revealed the challenges she faced as she embraced motherhood right after her first season in the league. &quot;When I found out I was pregnant, I immediately shifted to, ‘When am I going to come back?” she said. “(My thoughts were) so, are people going to continue to question whether I can do this and come back and be the same?&quot;&quot;It came at the time we were sharing rooms in the WNBA,&quot; Parker said while speaking about the challenges of having no maternity leave. &quot;So I had to buy out half of the room so my mom could stay with my daughter. I was nursing (her) before the game, at halftime. I was buying my mom’s ticket to the games with us on the commercial flight. All that came with it.&quot;Parker continued to dominate the competition and make her mark despite these challenges. She even made the second team of the All-WNBA in her first season as a mother. She had one of the best careers in league history, winning MVP honors for the second time in 2013. Parker finished her career with three WNBA championships and seven All-Star selections.