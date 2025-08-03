"My new Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans hail Kayla McBride after torching Aces with near record breaking 3-pt explosion in Lynx’s 53-pt demolition

On Saturday, Kayla McBride made history in more ways than one. Thanks to her extremely hot shooting in the Minnesota Lynx's 24th win of the season, fans showered her with praise on social media.For starters, McBride was an integral part of the Lynx's resounding 111-58 victory over the Las Vegas Aces. The 12-year pro, in other words, helped Minnesota pull off the biggest road win in WNBA history. McBride made her presence felt in this 53-point demolition when she tied a WNBA record with eight converted threes in the first half.WIth this impressive shooting display, McBride matched the record of Rhyne Howard, who also made eight threes in a single half this past June.On social media, fans lauded McBride's historic performance.&quot;Kayla McBride is my new Caitlin Clark,&quot; one fan tweeted.Drummer-Sorta @GuitarDudeSortaLINKKayla McBride is my new Caitlin ClarkCorners @Corners589LINKIs she secretly part robot with perfect aim? 🤖🏀 #ESPNLindsay Ann @QueenWallyLINKI love when KM scorches from the 3🔥 HYPEconomist @theHYPEconomistLINKshe might be better than curryFreddie Smith @FreddieSmithIIILINKShe is on 🔥🔥Sharoon Babu @sharoonbabuLINKkayla really activated hall of fame mode and turned the hoop into a magnetMcBride went on to finish with 24 points, two rebounds, five assists, and three steals. She played just 22:49 as Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve allowed other players to have more playing time in the team's dominant victory.Ultimately, no Minnesota player could surpass the scoring production of McBride, whose 38.4% outside shooting clip is one of her better percentages from three-point territory over the past six seasons. McBride, who earned her fourth All-Star nod this year, is second only to Napheesa Collier in scoring average on the Lynx roster.If there was anything that put a damper on McBride's showcase against the Aces, it was the apparent ankle injury that Collier sustained in the third quarter, causing her to exit the game early. Still, the Lynx picked up the win and McBride added one more feat to her prolific career.&quot;In good spirits&quot;: Kayla McBride provides brief update on injured teammate after blowout win over Aces For what it's worth, McBride gave Ben Pickman of The Athletic a quick update on Collier's condition after their dominant win inside Michelob ULTRA Arena.&quot;[Collier] did not return to the bench in the fourth quarter, though guard Kayla McBride said that Collier was in 'good spirits' in the locker room afterward,&quot; Pickman wrote on Saturday.Pickman added that Collier will be going through some &quot;imaging and testing&quot; on her ankle. He quoted Reeve as saying that the team will &quot;worry&quot; until they know more about the extent of Collier's injury.