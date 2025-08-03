  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "My new Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans hail Kayla McBride after torching Aces with near record breaking 3-pt explosion in Lynx’s 53-pt demolition

"My new Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans hail Kayla McBride after torching Aces with near record breaking 3-pt explosion in Lynx’s 53-pt demolition

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 03, 2025 00:15 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Atlanta Dream v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty

On Saturday, Kayla McBride made history in more ways than one. Thanks to her extremely hot shooting in the Minnesota Lynx's 24th win of the season, fans showered her with praise on social media.

Ad

For starters, McBride was an integral part of the Lynx's resounding 111-58 victory over the Las Vegas Aces. The 12-year pro, in other words, helped Minnesota pull off the biggest road win in WNBA history. McBride made her presence felt in this 53-point demolition when she tied a WNBA record with eight converted threes in the first half.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WIth this impressive shooting display, McBride matched the record of Rhyne Howard, who also made eight threes in a single half this past June.

On social media, fans lauded McBride's historic performance.

"Kayla McBride is my new Caitlin Clark," one fan tweeted.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

McBride went on to finish with 24 points, two rebounds, five assists, and three steals. She played just 22:49 as Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve allowed other players to have more playing time in the team's dominant victory.

Ultimately, no Minnesota player could surpass the scoring production of McBride, whose 38.4% outside shooting clip is one of her better percentages from three-point territory over the past six seasons. McBride, who earned her fourth All-Star nod this year, is second only to Napheesa Collier in scoring average on the Lynx roster.

Ad

If there was anything that put a damper on McBride's showcase against the Aces, it was the apparent ankle injury that Collier sustained in the third quarter, causing her to exit the game early. Still, the Lynx picked up the win and McBride added one more feat to her prolific career.

"In good spirits": Kayla McBride provides brief update on injured teammate after blowout win over Aces

For what it's worth, McBride gave Ben Pickman of The Athletic a quick update on Collier's condition after their dominant win inside Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Ad
"[Collier] did not return to the bench in the fourth quarter, though guard Kayla McBride said that Collier was in 'good spirits' in the locker room afterward," Pickman wrote on Saturday.

Pickman added that Collier will be going through some "imaging and testing" on her ankle. He quoted Reeve as saying that the team will "worry" until they know more about the extent of Collier's injury.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications