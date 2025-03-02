With the No. 6-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks getting ready to host the No. 15-ranked Kentucky Wildcats for their Senior Day on Sunday, Dawn Staley wanted to honor three of her stars.

The Gamecocks shared a clip of its coach praising seniors Bree Hall, Raven Johnson and Sania Feagin for what they've accomplished, calling them probably the most successful class in program history.

The wholesome clip made its way online and reached a former Gamecock and current WNBA forward, Kamilla Cardoso. She reposted the clip on her Instagram story.

"MY SHAYLAAA's. I'm not crying, you are," Cardoso wrote on Saturday.

Via Kamilla Cardoso's IG (image credit: instagram/kamillacardoso)

The clip featured Staley gushing about this class winning two NCAA championships and their personalities and characters.

Chinese coach believes overseas experience will bring the best out of Kamilla Cardoso

Despite her team's inconsistency last season, Kamilla Cardoso had a solid rookie season with the Chicago Sky.

She hasn't missed a beat in the offseason as she joined the Shanghai Swordfish of the Chinese Women’s Basketball Association. In her first game, she dropped 25 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and one block on 64.7% shooting.

Cardoso averaged almost 20 points and 10 rebounds per game for the season, and her coach, Wengui Li, believes she's going to be on the next level when she returns to the U.S. for the WNBA campaign.

"She’ll be more confident and take her game to another level in the WNBA after playing with us this season," Li said in a press conference in February. "I'll give her a day off—she played through the flu on medication. I’m deeply moved."

However, Li wants her to take better care of her body and avoid unnecessary injuries, but it seems like he hasn't been able to get to her.

"Kamilla has the best offensive skills of any foreign player this season. My one ask: please lower your center of gravity a bit to avoid injuries!" Li said. "But she doesn’t listen to me (just like my own kid). Fans, do me a favor — remind her to lower that center of gravity!"

The Sky have a new coach and have made some interesting moves in the offseason. Another year of Cardoso and Angel Reese together would likely only push their project forward, and it'll be exciting to see her growth after a season overseas.

