Mystics' Aaliyah Edwards & other players reveal their pick for Mavericks vs Celtics NBA Finals: "I'll go with European spice"

The Mavericks vs Celtics NBA Finals Game 1 is upon us, and everybody is sharing their opinion about the electrifying matchup. After three in-conference series, the two teams will clash for the big trophy, starting at TD Garden tonight.

Ahead of the game, Washington Mystics players were asked about their favorite team for this series, with one taking all the votes. A video shared on the WNBA's official Instagram account shows several Mystics players making their picks.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough said she's going with the Mavs. Karlie Samuelson went with the Texans team, although she looked a little doubtful about it. Ariel Atkins said, "Dallas, Texas, baby," to share her pick.

Julie Vanloo named a specific player on the Mavericks for her selection.

"I will go with the European spice, Luka Doncic. So, I'm going with Mavs," she said.

"Let's go Mavs," said Aaliyah Edwards.

Emily Engstler also went with the Western Conference champions, while Stefanie Dolson hesitated between who she thought would win or who she'd like to win. In the end, she went with the Mavs.

The Mystics will also play tonight against the Chicago Sky at Capital One Arena for the Commissioner Cup.

NBA assistant coach names X-factor in Mavericks vs Celtics series

Ahead of the start of this series, an anonymous NBA assistant coach explained which team has the edge in the NBA Finals, naming one player who can make a difference for the Celtics to get past the Mavericks.

"Giannis [Antetokounmpo] is incredible. But Jrue Holiday really was the key for Milwaukee to win tha championship [in 2021]. He is an unsung hero and does so many things that are below the radar that the average person cannot see," the coach said.

"He provides winning at the highest level. Having that guy on your side going into an NBA Finals when you've already had these experiences that Tatum and Brown have had and adding Kristaps Porzingis as a role player is just incredible," they added.

The Mavericks vs Celtics series promises top-level basketball. There are several storylines that make it even more interesting. One star from the new era will win his first NBA championship after this series, and a lot can happen when they battle it out.